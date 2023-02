The family of Monte Warr would like to thank all of our family and friends for the outpouring of love and kindness shown to us during our loss of a great man. A special thank you to Tate Mortuary, grandkids and families, Dr. Charles Holt, hospice nurses, and a special CNA (his granddaughter Lindsay). We would also like to thank the Erda Ward, Pole Canyon Relief Society for providing the luncheon for our family and friends.

We are forever grateful.

Beverly, MyrLynn and Jeneil Warr and Families