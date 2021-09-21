The haunted pirate ship is back

Tooele couple continues Haslloween tradition ♦

Tooele City residents Eddie and Shellie Plute will open their haunted Halloween themed yard, including their popular pirate ship and new attractions, to the public this weekend.

Just over 10 years ago, the Plutes decided to decorate their yard with extravagant decorations for Halloween and it turned into an annual tradition.

Each year, thousands of people from all over the county, parts of Utah, and those traveling through from other states come to walk through their spooky yard.

One of the main attractions is their nearly 20-foot-tall pirate ship which takes up most of their front yard.

“The ship is Tooele’s favorite,” said Eddie Plute. “All of the people in Tooele love the pirate ship and they know us as the pirate ship house. This is what people like and what they want to see.”

This year, along with the haunted pirates, the Plutes have incorporated a dinosaur theme in and around the ship accompanied by a baby dinosaur petting zoo.

They also have a zombie theme on the side of their house with life like zombies that move and “zombie music.”

In their backyard, they have several attractions including a zombie trapped in a box and a few new surprises.

On the other side of their house, there is a pet cemetery.

“People really loved the pet cemetery last year, so we decided to do it again,” said Shellie Plute.

During the winter, Eddie and his dog Rosie go to Home Depot and collect different materials to create all of the different characters and attractions.

“They know [Eddie and his dog] us at Home Depot,” said Eddie Plute. “We are there all the time. All winter I work on creating these things for the walk through and you wouldn’t believe how much time it takes.”

Shellie Plute also creates some of the characters and displays. She has a surprise this year in the backyard.

“I am really excited for people to see this,” she said.

A mermaid and a fire performer may be at the walk through to entertain people this year, the Plutes said.

The walk-thru is located at 854 E. Oquirrh Avenue in Tooele City and is open from dark until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Halloween night.

The walk-thru is free but there will be a donation box in the Plute’s back yard for those who want to donate for the electricity bill.

They also accept candy donations.

“You wouldn’t believe how much candy we go through,” said Eddie Plute.

The Plute’s want to thank their friend for allowing them to store the pirate ship at his house during the off season and the lady who donated a truck load of Halloween items.

“I thought ‘wow, that’s really nice,’” Shellie Plute said about the donation. “Things like that really matter.”

The Plute’s also want to remind people driving by during their hours of operations to drive slow, because there are children nearby.

In the past the Plute’s have had a haunted western town, a ghost pirate ship, and a carnival freak show.