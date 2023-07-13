The heat is on

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning at #:05 p.m. today (July 13, 2023) for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, which includes Tooele and Rush Valleys; the Northern Wasatch Front — meaning Salt Lake and Utah Valleys and places like Wendover, Dugway, Park Valley, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson.

The warning is in effect from noon on Sunday, July 16 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 17. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 are expected. Overnight lows will be in the 70s for most locations on Sunday night into Monday, providing minimal overnight relief, according to the NWS.

The NWS warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Temperatures will increase through the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday afternoon, the NWS said.

The NWS advises that people in the affected area drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People that work or spend time outside should take extra precautions. When possible strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening, according to the NWS

Other precautions and preparedness actions include knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency — call 911, said the NWS.