Children of all ages take part in Tooele City’s Easter Egg Hunt ♦

Tooele City held an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Dow James Building. The Hunt was recommended for children ages 1 – 10. Families registered for a hunt time online with numbers limited for each hunt. On Saturday morning children scoured the grounds around the building searching for colored eggs.