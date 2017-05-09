‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ set to run May 11-15

On stage at The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre ♦

A theatrical performance in Grantsville this week is being billed as a “Mother Day’s Special.”

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” May 11-15.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is regarded by many as being Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece,” according to sparknotes.com. “In many ways, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ was an artistic breakthrough for Wilde, something between self-parody and a deceptive flippant commentary on the dramatic genre in which Wilde had already had so much success.”

The website reveals, “It’s the story of two bachelors who created alter egos named Earnest to escape their tiresome lives.”

Both lead characters in the play starred in the theatre’s most recent production of “Oklahoma!”

Lead character Jack Worthing is played by Robert McKeon who played Judd in “Oklahoma!” The other lead male character, Algernon, is played by Dan Ogden, who played Curly in “Oklahoma!”

“They basically switched,” said director Macae Wanberg. “Dan had the lead role in our last play, and Robert in this one.”

Lead female character Cecily is played by Gabrielle Neafsey, who is making her first appearance in an Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre production.

Gwendoline, the second lead female character, is played by Angela Dexheimer.

“Angela did something for us a long time ago, but this is her first lead role,” Wanberg said.

Other lead characters are played by Christie Steadman, Celia Hart, Jesse Martinson, Kelly Wanberg, Weston Miles and Courtney Jorgensen.

“This really is a delightful British Comedy,” Wanberg said. “We thought it would be fun do more of a romantic comedy for Mother’s Day. This is a great Mother’s Day gift option for that mom who already has everything.”

The shows on Thursday and Monday nights do not include dinner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $7 children.

The shows on Friday and Saturday include dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meals are served at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. All seats are $20. Price includes dinner, drink, dessert and a seat for the play.

A new caterer, Fat Chance BBQ, will provide chicken thighs for Friday’s dinner. Ultimate Catering will provide sweet ‘n’ sour meatballs on Saturday night.

Seating is limited. It is recommended to reserve or buy tickets in advance. Dinner theatre tickets must be reserved in advance so caterers know how much food to prepare.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. To reserve tickets and pay at the door, call or text (435) 241-8131.