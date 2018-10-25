Deseret UAS opens doors in Tooele City to help lure emerging drone industries here ♦

If Tooele County’s latest economic development effort takes off, it will become the silicon slopes of unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones.

Over 200 people showed up Wednesday afternoon for Deseret UAS’ grand opening of its Xperience Center, located on the first floor of the Horsley Orthodontics building on 2000 North in Overlake.

Deseret UAS is a non-profit collaborative effort of Tooele and Box Elder counties organized to promote economic development by enticing businesses and researchers in the emerging drone industry to make their homes in both counties.

Utah has already begun the process of developing plans for what Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox called “vertical infrastructure,” or aerial highways.

“We may not need traditional highways in the future,” said Cox, who spoke at the grand opening. “Instead, you may look up and see drones flying at different levels in pathways that are carrying goods and people.”

State Sen. Gregg Buxton, R-Roy, who was instrumental in funding Deseret UAS, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne, also spoke at the grand opening ceremony.

“The Jetson’s time is here,” he said.

Funded with a $1.2 million grant from the state of Utah, Deseret UAS has four main objectives, according to Tulinda Larsen, Deseret UAS executive director.

Those four objectives are: to centralize information on UAS in Utah by becoming the source of information for the UAS industry and government agencies; to promote Utah’s UAS industry by developing an online directory of UAS related businesses, the use of social media and activities, and taking the lead at industry events; to foster applied research related to commercial UAS and low altitude weather forecasting; and offering UAS test and training sites.

A recognized expert in the aviation industry, Larsen has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from George Washington University and a doctorate in management from the University of Maryland University College. She is the CEO and founder of Skylark Drone Research.

“Tooele County has many assets that make it a good location for the UAS industry,” Larsen said. “It has plenty of protected airspace for commercial testing, it’s near a large international airport, it has four seasons of weather for conducting tests, and the collaboration between partners in government, education, and industry here is unique.”

Box Elder County already has developed a UAS test site with a 4,500-foot runway through an agreement with Northrop Grumman and funding from state grants, according to Mitch Zundel, Box Elder County’s director of economic development and a member of Deseret UAS’ board of directors.

Deseret UAS’ office in Tooele City at the Horsley Orthodontics Building employs eight people, three full-time and five part-time consultants. But the real economic opportunity for Tooele County will be Deseret UAS’ efforts to get the UAS industry to move or expand its business to Tooele County, according to Milne.

“I’ve always wanted to bring jobs, like the UAS industry will bring, to Tooele County,” Milne said. “Tooele used to have places like the Depot, where our kids could get a good job, make a living, and stay in the county. We spend a lot of money educating our students and then they have to leave because we have no jobs.”

The UAS industry will provide high-tech jobs with good pay, according to Milne.

The goal of Deseret UAS is to build a synergistic community of UAS industries in Tooele County, kind of like the “the silicone slopes of drone technology,” he said.

While Box Elder County’s UAS test range will be useful for the development of UAS aircraft, Tooele County’s wide open airspace will be useful to test drones over long distances under real world conditions, according to Milne.

UAS industry representatives have already started to contact Larsen, including one unnamed company that was present at Wednesday’s ceremony. That company is looking for place to set up its business that will bring 350 jobs, Larsen said.

The future of UAS, or drones, is rapidly emerging, according to Larsen.

Drones are already used in a variety of applications from agricultural to firefighting. Drone researchers are working on technology to use drones for package delivery. And Uber-like drones that can pick up and deliver people are not to far off, according to Larsen.

Deseret UAS is a non-profit 501-c-(6) organization incorporated in the state of Utah.

The Board of Directors include Milne and Zundel along with Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton and Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Hadfield.

There are several metrics established that Deseret UAS will use to report back its progress, according to Larsen.

Those metrics include the number of partnerships and memorandums of understanding reached with industry, academics, and governments; and site visits by industry representatives, industry commitments, grants, and visibility events.

Deseret UAS expects to use state grants for general operating expenses for the first three years, after which private funding will be used for operating expenses, according to Milne.

Larsen, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, and 2nd District Congressman Chris Stewart also spoke at the grand opening ceremony.

The ceremony included demonstrations of drone flights, including command and control functions from Deseret UAS partners ANRA Technologies and Metron Aviation, an Airbus Company.

One of the demonstrations featured a rogue drone in the air being captured in a net by a surveillance drone.