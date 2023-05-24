Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Motorcycle law enforcement officers from throughout the state line up at the Flying J in Lake Point on May 18 waiting to escort the National Veterans Awareness Ride across the state on their way to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
  • The group of around 120 veteran bike riders almost filled the parking lot at the LakePoint Flying J.
  • The riders take off, next stop the Utah State Veterans Nursing Home.
  • Lead by a group of Utah Highway Patrol troopers as escorts, the riders take off from Lake Point.
  • A Marine rider waits to refuel at Fying J.

May 24, 2023
The Journey

Veterans cross country bike ride stops in Tooele County 

A veteran biker group stopped in Tooele County at Flying J in Lake Point on Thursday, May 18, on their way to Washington, D.C.

The group of around 120 bikers pulled in off of Interstate 80 at exit 99 shortly after 12:30 a.m. For a quick pit stop to refuel and join up with a motorcycle escort of Utah Highway Patrol motorcycle officers and motorcycle officers from law enforcement agencies from throughout the state.

“Utah is the only state where we get a border to border escort,” said Jayson Stephenson, the group’s leader.

The National Veterans Awareness Organization’s Ride for the Wall is an annual cross country bike ride to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. 

Along their route to Washington, D.C., the bikers visit Veterans homes and hospitals to let the veterans know they are not forgotten. They participate in memorial services, laying wreaths and showing respect for veterans who came before them. They also visit schools and talk with students about giving back to their communities, serving our nation and showing respect for our military veterans.

The group that stopped at Lake Point started their ride in Sacramento and entered Utah at Wendover with plans to stop at the Utah State Veterans Nursing Home before they continue their journey, Stephenson said.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

