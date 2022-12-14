‘The Messiah’ returns to Tooele County

Free performance by regional group on Sunday ♦

A 35-year tradition returns to Tooele County this Sunday on the stage at Grantsville High School. The Tooele Regional Messiah Chorus and Orchestra featuring local performers will present their Handel’s “Messiah” performance at 7:30 p.m. on the stage at the GHS auditorium.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in 2020, musicians would get together and form an orchestra and choir to perform George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” in Tooele County as a gift to the community.

A heartrending choral rendition of the prophecies of Christ, his birth, death, resurrection and the redemption of mankind, the “Messiah” was first performed for Easter in 1742 at Dublin’s Musick Hall in Ireland.

The Tooele Regional Messiah Chorus and Orchestra announced earlier this year that the tradition will return to Tooele County in 2022 with the group’s 36th performance, according to Betta Nash, who serves as the organization’s president.

“I think it [the “Messiah”] reminds people of the real meaning of Christmas,” said Nash. “That’s why people enjoy it so much.”

Along with the choir and orchestra, eight soloists will perform as part of the 2022 “Messiah” production, including three soloists from the same family, according to Nash.

The husband and wife team of George and Amanda Briggs will sing solos and their daughter, Rachael Briggs — a Tooele High School vocal performance Sterling Scholar — will also be a soloist for the Dec. 18 performance.

The production is under the direction of Pamela Dale. Dale is the artistic director for the Tooele Regional Messiah Chorus and Orchestra. Dale has a long history of a professional career in music. She began her career in music singing leading roles at Utah Opera Company. In 1986, Dale moved to San Francisco where she landed a job singing opera professionally and becoming a tenured member of the San Francisco Opera Association. A member of the American Guild of Musical Artists, Dale became a member of the organization’s National Board of Governors.

The community is invited to join the Tooele Regional Messiah Chorus and Orchestra for a free performance of Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Grantsville High School, 155 Cowboy Drive in Grantsville.

Soloists

Kim Tafiti

Kim Tafiti is a resident of Stansbury Park and native of Utah. She grew up studying classical piano, ballet, and voice. She is currently the Vice President of Client Success for Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy digital program. Kim and her husband, Palemia, have three children, Austin, Keily, and Dane.

Katelynd Blake

Katelynd Blake holds a vocal performance degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho. Upon graduation, she was employed as an adjunct professor of music at BYU-Idaho teaching private and group voice lessons, music theory, and ear training courses. Katelynd is the owner and director of Blake Music Studios in Stansbury Park. She has taught children as young as 4 years old, to teenagers and college students, up to adults in their 70s. Many of her students have performed as leads in community and high school theatre productions, have auditioned and joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, have been selected as Sterling Scholars in voice and musical theatre, and have competed in solo and ensemble at the state level. She currently teaches Presto by Let’s Play Music, a piano and musicianship course for children. Guiding her students through their musical journey and seeing their joy as they improve, discover, and excel with their instrument is one of her greatest joys. Katelynd has performed as leads, supporting roles, and as a soloist in numerous musical productions, operas, and oratorios. This year marks 13 years of participation in Handel’s Messiah productions for Katelynd, most of which she has been a featured soprano soloist. Katelynd and her husband Benjamin Blake have four beautiful, bright children.

Jenni Trimble

Trimble was raised in a musical home, being surrounded by the joys of musicianship from a young age. She has played many instruments ranging from the flute to the tuba, but her real love is singing! Trimble studied music theory and vocal performance at Weber State University. And has performed with the Choral Arts Society of Utah, the Pioneer Valley Chamber Ensemble and other community groups. She lives in Lake Point with her husband, Randy, and her five children.She is the owner and instructor at Trimble Music Studio, where she shares her love of music with children via Let’s Play Music. Performing in Handel’s Messiah is one of Trimble’s favorite Christmas traditions.

Stephen Anderson

Tenor Stephen Anderson delights audiences with this alluring voice and warm sound. From a young age, his music studies included several city, college, and church choirs often being featured as a soloist. Highlights include playing Rolf in The Sound of Music with the Stockton Civic Theater in California and singing as the tenor soloist in the Messiah with a local church in Turlock, California. Stephen enjoys weightlifting and competes often in local competitions. He and his wife, Robyn, are the parents of two wonderful children.

Alan Paxton

Alan Paxton was born and raised in the Chicago, Illinois area. He grew up in a family where music and vocal performance was encouraged. Although he has not had any formal vocal training, Alan grew up being coached by his mother, who is a professionally trained opera singer. He has performed in countless church services and various choirs and productions. Alan currently lives in Stockton, Utah with his wife and five children. He works as a graphic designer in Salt Lake City and also runs a side business digitizing old video and audio tapes, film, photos and slides. Alan was recently diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease. Despite his diagnosis, he is still working, performing, and striving to stay positive by focusing on his many blessings.

Rachael Briggs

Rachel Briggs sang her first solo, “Love One Another,” at the age of four when she was asked to sing it for her church’s once a year children’s musical program. Since that time she has never stopped singing and has participated in every school, church, and community choir she could fit into her schedule. She began singing soprano in the Tooele Valley “Messiah” production at 10 years of age and has sung in it every year it has been performed since then. Rachael was one of five Tooele High School choral students in 2022 who progressed to state solo and ensemble for voice. Now a senior, she was selected as the 2022-23 THS Sterling Scholar in the category of vocal performance. Under the tutelage of the talented Heidi Robinson, Rachael is currently preparing her competitive portfolio for Sterling Scholar and other scholarship auditions. Following in her parent’s footsteps, next year Rachael plans to further her education at a college or university and major in music.

Amanda Briggs

George Amanda Briggs will return to the stage as a soloist for the 2022 “Messiah” production after a more than 20 year hiatus from singing solo. Amanda has an extensive musical background, among which includes the highlight of being First Chair Alto for the 1995 Arizona All-State Choir, which was directed by the famed Westin Noble. She was also selected by all of the music professors at Eastern Arizona College as the singular “Outstanding Music Major” in 1999. Amanda sang two years as the EAC jazz band vocalist, and performed with their highest-ranked choirs while there. After graduating EAC with an Associate of Arts Degree in Music, she went on to attend Arizona State University on an academic scholarship and immediately auditioned into ASU’s top choir as one of only a handful of undergraduate students in that choir. Though Amanda stepped away from performing solo for a time to raise her family, she one day hopes to receive the vocal instruction she never got to finish so many years ago. She is grateful for the opportunity to perform this year, as it is reminding her that it is still not too late to pursue her dream of being a vocalist performer.

Greg Briggs

Greg Briggs came from a family of great musicians and has had a lifetime of loving and performing great music! In high school, he was a member of the Snowflake High School Madrigals — then known as one of the best choirs in Arizona. He also auditioned into and sang in Arizona All-State Choirs. He later attended Eastern Arizona College on a music scholarship and received his Associates of Arts Degree in Music. Since then, Greg has continually performed in many church and community choirs. His pleasing tenor voice is sought after everywhere he has lived. Greg enjoys acting in musicals and has had the lead roles of Benjamin Franklin and John Adams in two separate productions of the musical “1776”. He will also play Peter on one of the nights in the March 2023 inaugural community production of “The Lamb of God.” Greg is a returning soloist for this year’s production of “Messiah,” but he returns singing a different solo than in prior years.