The ‘Messiah’ returns to Tooele Valley

Local group resumes tradition after 2 year COVID break ♦

It was a 35-year tradition in Tooele County before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in 2020.

Local musicians would get together and form an orchestra and choir to perform George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” as a gift to the community.

A heartrending choral rendition of the prophecies of Christ, his birth, death, resurrection and the redemption of mankind, the “Messiah” was first performed for Easter in 1742 at Dublin’s Musick Hall in Ireland.

Tooele Community Messiah Chorus and Orchestra performed their 35th consecutive “Messiah” presentation in 2019. And then came COVID-19 and performances for 2020 and 2021 were canceled.

Tooele Community Messiah Chorus and Orchestra has announced the tradition will return with their 36th performance in December 2022, according to Betta Nash, who serves as the organization’s president.

“I think it [the “Messiah] reminds people of the real meaning of Christmas,” said Nash. “That’s why people enjoy it so much.”

Nash has put out a call for local musicians to join the orchestra and choir for the 2022 performance.

“We’ve had one rehearsal so far,” Nash said. “It was wonderful and well attended. People were excited about being able to get together and sing again after COVID. We’ve heard from many community members that missed the tradition.”

Additional musicians are welcome to join the group for rehearsals, which are held every Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1000 West and Utah Avenue, Nash said.

The Christmas performance of the “Messiah” is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele High School Auditorium.

Tooele resident Pamela Dae is the artistic director for the Tooele Community Messiah Chorus and Orchestra. Dale has a long history of a professional career in music.

Dale began her career in music singing leading roles at Utah Opera Company. In 1986, she moved to San Francisco where she landed a job singing opera professionally and becoming a tenured member of the San Francisco Opera Association.

As a member of the American Guild of Musical Artists, Dale became a member of the organization’s National Board of Governors where she championed workplace safety.

Again, all musicians are invited to participate, with rehearsals held every Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1000 West and Utah Avenue. No auditions required, Nash said.