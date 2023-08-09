There are four cases of missing individuals from Tooele County that have never been found. A fifth missing person case, a Rush Valley man that disappeared in 2007, was solved when his remains, found in 2020, were positively identified in June 2023, but how he met his demise remains unknown.

Their families are still searching for answers.

The only open missing person case in Tooele City is that of Rick Morris who went missing on June 25, 2021.

Morris, who was 32 at the time, suffers from low blood sugar. His blood sugar dropped to dangerous levels around 1 a.m. before his disappearance, according to his family.

Morris’ mother made him a sandwich which he ate at 1:47 a.m. Then, he went to sleep. Around 2:30 a.m. when Morris’ mother went to check on him, he was gone.

After Morris’ family noticed he was missing, they began searching and called the Tooele City Police to report him missing. His family said his disappearance is strange, because he didn’t do things he normally does when leaving the house that night.

“Rick always locks his computer when he leaves it and he didn’t lock it,” said his sister, Mariah Morris. “Rick usually takes his backpack and insulin with him when he will be gone for a while, and everything he’d take was left behind.

Morris is Caucasian, has hazel eyes, and dark brown hair. He is six foot two inches tall and weighed 150 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen near his home at the corner of 770 W. 700 South in Tooele City.

The family has set up a Facebook page called “Find Rick Morris” where community members can share the locations they have searched and updates from the family are posted.

“We have an amazing community who keep asking how they can help,” Mariah Morris said. “We’d love their help and it means so much to us that people are still interested in helping to find Rick and that Rick is important to them.”

Those with information about Morris’ disappearance should call the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900 or the Utah Cold Case Coalition at 385-313-CLUE (3313).

Although Morris is still missing, the police said they have exhausted all leads, but the Morris family are still urging the community for their help finding him.

“Share Rick’s info everywhere,” Mariah Morris said. “The more states, people, groups, and communities that see his info, the chances are better at finding him … If you hike in the area, keep an eye out …”

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is working on three missing persons cases.

Their most recent missing person is Joseph Bushling who has been missing since May 8, 2011.

Bushling went missing from Dugway Proving Ground, according to Lt. Norberto Aranda with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Bushling was supposed to leave for a transfer to Fort Collins, Colorado, and hours before, he borrowed his friend’s vehicle to go for a final desert drive, but he never returned, according to an article by a Transcript Bulletin reporter.

The following evening, according to initial reports, Bushling called another soldier on base to ask for a ride, stating he had run out of gas and had lost his flip-flops in the rain while trying to walk back to the base. However, he did not meet the soldier at the specified gate, nor any other.

The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Lancer, was found by two Tooele County Search and Rescue members in a ravine off a gravel road southwest of Dugway and south of the Callao gate. Additionally, Bushling’s hat was discovered some distance away from the vehicle. Extensive search efforts involving Tooele County personnel, military personnel, and volunteer organizations were conducted to attempt to locate him.

Bushling was 26 at the time of his disappearance. He is an Arkansas native who had been stationed at the base since 2009.

Bushling is Caucasian, 5’9, and 190 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He has brown hair, green eyes, and had a buzz cut. He also has an appendectomy scar on his abdomen and a scar from gallbladder surgery. He has an American Flag tattoo on his right shoulder, a Celtic design on his neck, the words “Jeremy 88-00” on the left side of his chest, and a tribal design extending from his left shoulder down to his elbow.

His family held a memorial service for him, because the Army has changed his status from a deserter to a deceased person, but he may still be alive somewhere.

Trent Collier was last seen on July 30, 2008 dropping off his children at a Grantsville address. He was reported missing by his family members on Aug. 12, 2008. His home was searched by deputies and nothing suspicious was found, according to Aranda.

Collier was 45 at the time of his disappearance. He is 5’9” and weighed 200 pounds. His hair is brown, his eyes are blue, and he is Caucasian.

Ryan Jensen was reported missing from Erda on March 14, 2007. Family members last saw Jensen on March 13, 2007 when he failed to show up for an appointment, which was unlike him, according to Aranda.

Jensen’s vehicle, cell phone, and keys were found at his home. The area was searched with tracking dogs, which led to the area of Bates Canyon. For eight days, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue attempted to locate him.

Jensen was 33 years old when he went missing. He is a Caucasian male with black hair, and hazel eyes. Jensen is 6 foot one inches tall and weighed 185 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Those with information related to any of these cases should call the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

Sheriff’s Office deputies recently solved a missing person case after remains from the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office came back.

Michael Jacobs went missing on Feb. 4, 2007 at his residence in Rush Valley. After his disappearance, his vehicle remained at his home. Search and rescue teams were called in to assist with the search, but he was not located.

Human remains were discovered in the Rush Valley area on Aug. 31, 2020. Those remains were positively identified as those of Jacobs on June 15, 2023 by the Utah Medical Examiner. It is unknown who or what caused Jacob’s death.

Grantsville Police aren’t aware of any missing individuals within the city.

When working on a missing person’s case, the police consider many factors, the first of which is age.

“First and foremost, it should be noted that the Tooele City Police Department takes all cases of missing and runaway people with great urgency,” said Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department. “That being said, age plays a major role in the type of response we will have,” “We often get called to meet with parents who report that their teen has run away. If that teen is between the ages of 14 to 17, by state law, we are required to have that teen listed on NCIC or National Crime Information Center, as missing within two hours. Generally, what will happen is an officer will respond to meet with the parents of the teen and gather all the pertinent information to help them locate the teen. The parent then fills out a form that allows us to list the teen on NCIC.”

Statistics show that children under 13 are at a much greater risk of harm if they go missing.

“As soon as we are notified that a child in this age range is missing, it triggers an all hands-on-deck response,” Bentley said. “All non-priority calls are put on hold. This frees up other patrol officers, who then begin immediately searching for the child while the officer in charge of the case gathers information from the parents. Officers from investigations, community-oriented policing, and administration drop what they are doing and saturate the city with a large number of officers searching the city. Places where children are likely to frequent are checked first such as parks, their school, stores, and friend’s houses. Once the initial case officer gathers more information on the missing child, we are usually then able to refine our search more to where the child could likely be if they haven’t been located yet …”

Another factor police consider are disabilities.

“Those who are diagnosed with dementia, autism, and other types of cognitive disorders can sometimes be more prone to wander off or become lost,” Bentley said. “In situations like this, it’s important to let the dispatcher know of this so that our officers can initiate a proper response.”

They also consider whether or not the individual is on any medication, and if they have been missing before.

“If this has happened before, our officers will reference past cases in an attempt to help us solve these cases as quickly as possible,” Bentley explained. “These can often give us clues as to where they might be and why this keeps happening.”

When an individual goes missing, there is a lot of work that goes into finding them, Bentley said.

“Beyond just physically searching for the missing person, there is paperwork including the NCIC form, among other things,” he said. “Depending on the circumstances, social media posts need to be created and posted. If a large area needs to be searched, then we often hold briefing meeting to ensure we are being effective, decisions on if a reverse 911 call would be effective need to be made, and a myriad of different behind the scenes things occur that the public doesn’t see in these types of investigations. When a loved one is missing or has run away, it’s a very stressful experience. Please just know that we are working as diligently as possible to solve these often-complex cases.”

“The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office does not consider any report of a missing person to be routine and assumes that the missing person is in need of immediate assistance until an investigation reveals otherwise,” Aranda said. “We prioritize missing person cases and initiate an investigation into all reports of missing persons, regardless of the length of time the person has been missing.”

Police urge the public to help find missing people, because their information is often beneficial to the case.

“The public can help by contacting law enforcement with any information about the missing person, even if they think it is irrelevant to the investigation,” Aranda said.

“More often than not, it’s through the help of the public that we are able to locate missing people,” Bentley said. “When we’re seeking assistance on locating someone, we often will post something on Facebook and Instagram. Within minutes of us doing so, we often will get numerous calls from individuals with credible information.”

csutton@tooeletranscript.com