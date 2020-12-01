The old Broadway Hotel in Tooele will be torn down next week

The old Broadway Hotel, located at 145 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City will be torn down after extensive damage from a July fire.

According to Dan Brett, one of the owners of the building, damage from the July 5 fire that occurred at the hotel and was labeled as “suspicious. ” The fire caused immeasurable damage to the building, he said.

“The fire made it unrestorable,” he stated Monday.

Now, the owners are forced to tear down the building and rebuild, according to Brett.

“We are upset about this,” said Brett. “We wanted to preserve the building as historical art and make it into apartments. The fire kind of forced our hand. We knew we had to tear it down. Too much of the structure was damaged and we are disappointed, because we went to a lot of work and had good people establishing the building on the historic register. It was going to be really cool for the city to see the building recognized. The fire was just unfortunate.”

Originally, demolition was set to occur Monday but dead powerlines still hooked up to the building halted demolition until next week.

“If we tore down the building now, we would tear down the poles that hold the power lines,” said Brett. “We are waiting on Rocky Mountain Power to take them down.”

L&C Excavating out of Grantsville will tear down the hotel and it may take up to three days, according to Brett.

The company Brett is a part of, American West LLC, plans to build four apartment buildings on the property and across the street, once the building is torn down.

“We are really looking forward to getting the apartments built, improving the two-block area, and making it look nicer,” Brett stated.

“It is unfortunate that because of the fire, the hotel will need to be torn down,” said Tooele City Mayor, Debbie Winn. “It sustained too much damage to be able to be restored. Although I would have loved to have seen the building back to its original condition. I am looking forward to having the owners of the property construct a new beautiful building that will provide housing to our community.”