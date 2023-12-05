A gift we might secretly be yearning for this Christmas is the gift of peace. If this is true, where can we go to find peace and how do we get there?

As we enter a month of early evening darkness, colored lights and Christmas trees, busy stores with frantic shoppers, and freezing cold temperatures, we may feel a sort of frenzy, an inner sadness or even helplessness at the things we cannot control. These feelings may paralyze us from the forward motion we need to enjoy each other and each day. We aren’t alone in this.

Our activities and our joys are limited by both world and local challenges. Many people are suffering from death and destruction in two international wars. Every trip to the grocery store is a shock to the pocketbook, painfully acknowledging the effects of post-pandemic inflation. Layers of inversion blanket the air in Utah valleys, masking sky and mountain views, and challenging our lungs to work intensely just so we may breathe. The stress of these challenges impacts our health, our wealth, and our hopes.

The path to peace is outlined in Matthew 25:31-46. We are to engage in a set of life-giving tasks: feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, welcoming strangers, clothing the naked, caring for the sick, and visiting prisoners. However, the challenge for successfully participating in these actions is that we are to do them as if we were ministering to Christ himself!

Some years ago, it became popular in Christian circles to pose the question: “What would Jesus do?” WWJD was imprinted on bracelets, t-shirts, coffee mugs, …you name it. So, what is the proper reaction to the challenges we face in the world today? How would Jesus respond? How might we see Christ in others? Here are a few ideas.

This past week, we laid to rest a great Christian woman: Rosalyn Carter. Among her many life accomplishments, was her 50 years advocating for better mental health care and reducing the negative stigmas attached to mental illness. What a great motivator this must have been for her: to have a focus, a forum, and to have found an illness that needed healing from unjust and uneducated attitudes. The accolades at her funeral services reveal even more of her life’s good deeds and may even give us ideas for our own pursuits.

“…she had compassion even for a butterfly.” – Pastor Tony Lowden of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.

“She was a first lady who saw her role as going well beyond the essential warm and welcoming host…” – Journalist Judy Woodruff.

“She believed in her children and took care of them.” “She got me into rehabilitation for my drug and alcohol addiction.” – James Earl ‘Chip’ Carter, her son

“Rosalyn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it.” – President Jimmy Carter, her husband.

Rosalyn’s life was nothing short of a life focused on the well-being of others, even living creatures, which leads us to another important scripture to help us move forward on the path to peace: the prophetic relationship of the wolf and the lamb.

Isaiah 11:6 tells us we will know when a savior is coming because “the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.”

Isaiah’s image of a child leading wild beasts and natural enemies should help us understand the true meaning of Christmas. It is not just another holiday, it’s not about Santa Claus, and it’s not about gift-giving. Rather, it is the birth of a child filled with the wisdom, power, and presence to lead us to peace. Christmas is the time to ask this child-savior to change our hearts, our motivations, and our pursuits.

We need to change the part of us that is wolf-like. We don’t always need to be in charge. We don’t always need to get our way. Our voracious appetite for self-centeredness is a remnant of the sin of Adam and Eve. Our inclination to do evil for selfish ends is something we must learn to control.

The other dimension of Isaiah’s prophecy leads us to consider the part of us that is like a lamb. When we allow ourselves to get run over by people with strong opinions and narcissistic personalities, when the fear of stepping out, timidity, and lack of self-confidence imprison our hearts and prevent us from living our lives and commitments as fully as we ought, this is the moment when the grace of Christmas enters in.

Our preparations for Christmas give us an opportunity to change. With prayer, good actions, and a life well-lived, the wolf in us learns to be about peace and the lamb in us learns to seek justice and confidence. The child born in Bethlehem will lead us in right paths, if we allow him to be born again in our hearts, our actions, and our lives.

Isaiah 9:5 tells us Christ bears the title, Prince of Peace. This comes from the Hebrew, Shar Shalom, meaning “the one who removes all peace-disturbing factors and secures the peace.” The online meditation, Our Daily Bread, goes on to explain the importance of the name “Prince of Peace” to the one who believes in Christ.

“Those who trust Christ as their Savior are given by God an assurance that flows out of this new relationship with Him…the Prince of Peace shows us He can bring peace wherever He rules. He can bring:

Peace in life’s trials. “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you.” (John 14:27).

Peace in life’s maturing process. “Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely…” (1 Thessalonians 5:23a).

Peace in life’s victories. “The God of peace will crush Satan under your feet shortly” (Romans 16:20).

Peace in life’s relationships. “…keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:3).

Peace in life’s witness. “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace… (Galatians 5:22-23).”

At the celebration of the sixth World Day of Peace on January 1, 1972, Pope Paul VI gave us advice for our Christmas preparations and our need for peace: “It is he – Christ – who is our peace.”

Come, let us adore him.

Lorena Needham is a parishioner of Saint Marguerite Catholic Church and commissioned lay minister of the Diocese of Salt Lake City.