The people who would be mayor

Voters in Grantsville City, the Town of Stockton, and Tooele City will elect their mayors for the next four years on ballots for the Nov. 2 that are being mailed this week.

In Grantsville voters will select a replacement for Mayor Brent Marshall who is stepping down after serving 12 years as the city’s mayor. Contending for the position are former City Councilmember Neil A. Critchlow and current city councilmember Scott Stice, who appears on ballots as “John Scott Stice.”

Stockton voters will also elect a new mayor. Mayor Thomas Karjola did not run for re-election. Karjola was appointed to fill a vacancy in the town’s mayor position in February 2018. He then went on to win an election in 2019. Two town council members — Nando Meli Jr. and Joe Johnston are vying to take Karjola’s place.

Ed Hanson, Tooele City Councilmember, is challenging Debbie Winn in Tooele City for mayor. Winn has served as mayor for four years.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin sent a questionnaire to the candidates for mayor. See the responses here in the featured news section.