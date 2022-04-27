The Pier wants to disconnect from Erda

Residents apply for boundary change ♦

Residents of Pier Place have petitioned the Erda City Council to disconnect their property from Erda City and leave it in unincorporated Tooele County.

The disconnection process was initiated by Melanie Diedrickson, who told the Erda City Council that her lot is divided by the Erda City boundary with part in Erda City and part in what has been considered Stansbury Park.

The Pier Place is a development of primarily less than one-half acre lots on the south west end of Stansbury Park, south of state Route 138.

Most, if not all, of the 33 lots on Pier Place that are in Erda City have signed on to the request for disconnection, according to Jess Bird, Erda City Council chairman.

Pier Place residents had an opportunity to speak during a public hearing on the disconnection during the April 14 Erda City Council meeting.

“The boundary splits my house in half,” Diedricksen said. “The whole street wants to stay in Stansbury Park. We receive no services from Erda and see no reason to stay part of Erda.”

“We like Erda, but Pier Place is really part of Stansbury Park,” said Gordon Duval, a Pier Place resident.

“It was a land grab into another culture,” said James Logan. “It doesn’t seem right. You don’t want us to be part of your rural community … we don’t fit.”

The Erda City Council voted to direct their attorney to draw up a resolution to disconnect Pier Place from Erda that the City Council could vote on during their May 12 meeting.

Scott Droubay asked if approving the disconnection would set a precedent that would require the Council to approve other disconnection requests.

John Brems, Erda City attorney, explained that disconnection is a legislative decision and the decision would not set a precedent.

“I’ve seen signatures from everybody on the street wanting to go back into unincorporated Tooele County,” Bird said. “I’m leaning towards approval right now.”