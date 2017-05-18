We would like to extend our sincere thank you and gratitude for the support, flowers and cards our family received and continue to receive with the passing of Ray. Words cannot express how the outpouring of love and support has helped our family during this difficult time.

We would also like to thank the responding EMTs who worked so hard to try and save Ray that devastating day.

Also, thank you to the many doctors and nurses who, for many years, cared for Ray when he was ill.

God Bless you all.

Sincerely,

The Pitts Family