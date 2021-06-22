The planned community zone and Oquirrh Point

Tooele County adopted a planned community ordinance in June 2018.

Planned communities, as described in the ordinance, consist of developments over 150 acres in size and may have a wide range of housing types, density and architectural styles. They also have town centers, business and education uses and open space.

The entire planned community ordinance is eight pages long. It can be found on the county’s website, tooeleco.org under “Your Government,” “County Departments,” and “Community Development” as Chapter 31 of the Land Use Ordinance.

Here is a short synopsis of the planned community approval process highlighting the land use districts proposed in the Oquirrh Point development.

The first approval step is the PC Zone and plan. It requires a plan showing the total land area to be rezoned to PC with a land use table outlining proposed permitted and conditional uses, number of residential units, square feet of nonresidential development, and a preliminary outline of proposed locations for land use districts.

This is the approval that is currently being reviewed by the planning commission.

The PC zone and plan are reviewed by the planning commission and approved by the County Council.

Adoption of the PC Zone Plan confers the landowner/applicant with a vested right to proceed with the development process as established in the ordinance, including the number of dwelling units and the square footage of nonresidential uses reflected in the plan.

A proposed development agreement, which is a separate document that is developed by the County Council, is submitted for approval by the Council in connection with each PC Zone Plan.

The second step is the community structure plan. It involves major systems for the larger development, such as major roadways, infrastructure, open space networks, and the general location of land use districts including villages, towns, neighborhoods, and business and research parks.

The community structure plan is reviewed by staff, the planning commission and approved by the County Council.

The third step is the project plan/subdivision plat step. In this step a plan that shows major development parcel locations, open space system, and major infrastructure associated with roadways. Final plats that indicate lot layouts and development regulations are part of the third step.

The project plan/subdivision plat is approved by the planning commission.

The fourth step in site plan approval. This step involves final site development requirements for individual sites within the development.

Site plans are approved by county planning staff.

The PC Zone may include a variety of land use districts with a variety of approved and/or conditional uses.

The possible land use districts include:

Neighborhood: This category is designed for comparatively low density mixed use development that emphasizes residential, both single and multi-family, but also includes office, commercial, public/semi-public, and recreation/open space uses. Residential densities between three to six units per acre may, however under certain conditions eight units per acre may permitted.

The Oquirrh Point plan shows 107 acres of neighbors district, or 30% of the land, with 150 single and multi-family residential units.

Village: This category is designed for medium density mixed use development that includes residential, both single and multi-family, and office, commercial, public/semi public, and recreation/open space uses, without a predetermined emphasis on any single use.

This category may accommodate residential densities between seven and 20 units per acre, however under certain conditions a residential density of 25 units per acre may be accommodated.

The Oquirrh Point plan shows 138 acres of village district, or 38% of the land, with residential, office, commercial, public/semi public, recreation, open space uses. It shows 1,010 single and multi-family residential units planned for those districts.

Town Center: This category is designed for high density mixed use development that emphasizes office, commercial and recreational uses, but also includes residential, both single and multi-family, and public/semi-public, and open space uses.

Town center gross residential densities may be approved to exceed 20 units per acre, as deemed appropriate by the County, and may require additional allocations for open space, common areas, and/or recreational amenities.

The Oquirrh Point plan shows 25 acres of town center district, or 7% of the land. It emphasizes office, commercial and recreational uses, but may also include residential, public/semi public, open space and common areas. The plan calls for 100 residential units of single and multi-family in the town center district.

Business, Research, Technology or Educational Campus: This category is designed to accommodate a campus dedicated to a mixture of business uses: office, commercial, industrial, technological, recreational, and public/semi-public uses; or to an educational institution, including classrooms, laboratories, offices, housing, educational facilities of all types and other related uses.

The Oquirrh Point plan does not show any property in this district.

Open Space: Landscaped area, natural area or farmland that is established to provide and preserve outdoor recreational, agricultural, or other similar uses. Landscaped area, natural area or farmland that is established to provide and preserve outdoor recreational, agricultural, or other similar uses areas of open space may also be provided within the other land use districts as well.

The Oquirrh Point plan shows 90 acres, or 25% of the property, as open space district.