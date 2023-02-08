The Six Mile Ranch Annexation is on hold, still 

While referendum supporters apparently failed to collect enough signatures to put Grantsville’s annexation of Six Mile Ranch and a few other properties on a ballot for the town’s voters to decide, a 3rd District Court judge still has the annexation on hold.

Third District Court Judge Teresa Welch approved a preliminary injunction that stops Grantsville City and the Lieutenant Governor’s office from finalizing the annexation until a court case challenging the legality of the annexation is resolved.

Welch previously ordered a temporary restraining order to remain in force until the Grantsville City recorder, in accordance with state code, determined the signatures on the referendum petition to be either sufficient or insufficient.

As of Feb. 3, following an organized effort to get petition signers to remove their signature from the petition, the number of valid signatures on the referendum petition stood at 1,773, according to the Tooele County Clerk.

With 2,009 valid signatures required to be sufficient, and with all signatures submitted having been checked for validity, it appears that the number of valid signatures is short.

However, Grantsville City officials said that in compliance with the judge’s ruling on the preliminary injunction they will not take any action on the annexation, including the petition, until the preliminary injunction is lifted.

The Grantsville City Council voted to accept an application for annexation from Six Mile Ranch for 8,934 acres northeast of the intersection of state Routes 112 and 138 during the City Council’s Nov. 17 meeting. An amended petition later removed approximately 1,000 acres from the annexation request.

Erda City filed a protest to the annexation that was heard by the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission. The Boundary Commission unanimously voted to allow Grantsville to proceed with the annexation process.

A group of around 22 Erda residents filed a request for a judicial review of the annexation with the 3rd District Court. Welch issued a ruling in August 2022, denying the residents’ request and approving Grantsville City’s motion to dismiss the request for judicial review.

The Grantsville City Council unanimously approved the annexation with an overlay zone to provide direction for future zoning of the property during their Oct. 19, 2022 meeting.

An attorney representing the Erda Community Association, two sponsors of the incorporation of Erda, an Erda resident who owns property adjacent to the annexation, and the Grantsville resident who is the contact sponsor for the referendum, filed a “petition for extraordinary relief” with the 3rd District Court in Tooele.

In the petition the attorney asserts that the “annexation irreparably harms Erda, destroys the fruits of the incorporation process that petitioners have worked so hard to achieve, and causes direct and irreparable harm to petitioners, both as landowners in the annexed area and as residents of Erda.”