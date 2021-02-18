The state of Grantsville City

‘The state of our City is stronger than ever,’ says mayor ♦

Despite challenges in 2020, Grantsville City is in good shape to take on the future.

That’s the message delivered to Grantsville City Council by Mayor Brent Marshall in his state of the city address on Wednesday night at Grantsville City Hall.

Marshall also used the traditional annual address to announce that he will not seek a fourth term as mayor.

“I am honored to let you know that the state of our City is stronger than ever,” said Marshall. “Our City is focused, and the innovative spirit of our community will continue to prevail.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created a challenging and heartbreaking year in 2020, according to Marshall.

Marshall said he hopes as the city enters the 2021 year that end of the pandemic is in sight.

“So please roll up your sleeves and get your shot when the vaccine is available to you,” he said. “The vaccine will help keep you safe. It is the pathway forward for you and your family, and our community. … I also offer heartfelt and sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to this dreaded virus.”

While 2020 saw many events cancelled due to COVID-19, Grantsville City is looking forward to 2021, according to Marshall.

“We are in the early stages of planning some type of a 4th of July celebration,” he said. “It will be different than events in the past, but a celebration none-the-less for our community.”

Marshall urged residents to support local businesses.

“This pandemic has also affected many of our small businesses,” said Marshall. “We all need to support our local businesses, especially at this time. They are the backbone of our community, providing goods and essential services.”

The city accomplished many things in 2020, according to Marshall, including the adoption of a new general plan, completion of one sidewalk grant and two more sidewalk grants awarded, engineering work is underway for a new Park-n-Ride lot, the city has a new logo and website, the North Cemetery was opened, the city hired a full-time engineer and the the new public works building is under construction.

Marshall said the city would continue to upgrade infrastructure through 2921.

“Our infrastructure will continue to see upgrades throughout the city; with street repairs and

improvements to our water system,” said Marshall. “The parks will continue to receive the ‘we can’ attitude. The treatment plant will see major changes in the future, as our community complies with new regulations dealing with the treatment of wastewater.”

Marshall thanked the fire department, police department, the city library, and department directors and staff for their excellent work.

He touted the groundbreaking for the Lakeview Business Park.

“This was an important milestone in attracting businesses to come to our City,” Marshall said. “This business park will have a tremendous economic impact on our community.”

He expanded his appreciation to include doctors and frontline nurses and staff, school teachers, community volunteers, and veterans.

Marshall, who won his third term as mayor in Nov. 2017, announced during his state of the city address that he would not seek a fourth term.

“It has been a great honor being mayor of Grantsville, my hometown,” he said. “This honor is one I will always cherish. After this term, I have chosen to be able to spend time with my family.”

The city is in good hands, according to Marshall.

“I believe that our city is definitely stronger than it ever has been,” Marshall said. “In government there is an absolute need to work together. I know that by continuing to work together we will achieve the goals so important to our future.”