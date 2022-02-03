The state of Tooele City

Winn promotes ‘development ready city’ ♦

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn delivered her annual state of the city address Wednesday evening at city hall, highlighting city growth, police and fire personnel, the library, other city staff and departments, water conservation and well development, and the importance of collaboration.

Winn began her speech-directed towards the City Council, city department heads, city staff, and residents of the city by talking about how Tooele was recently named a “development ready city” by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, meaning that the city is ready for more development.

During 2021, several new companies set up shop in the city, including the KCC Curb Company, Carvana, and Plastic Ingenuity.

These new companies will bring over 1,000 new jobs to the city in the coming years, according to Winn.

During the past year, the Tooele Downtown Alliance was reestablished.

“[The Downtown Alliance] will support historic preservation, bi-local campaigns, and the culture of our downtown and Broadway areas,” Winn said.

Winn updated those in attendance about the Tooele City Library.

“Tooele City’s Library, under the direction of Jami Carter, received an exemplary service award from the Utah State Library in recognition of their innovative service to our residents during the pandemic,” Winn said.

During the year, Tooele City Police Officers were dispatched over 20,000 times, an increase of over 6,000 calls from 2020.

“I am extremely grateful for the service of our police officers led by Chief Adrian Day,” Winn said. “They are well trained men and women who put their lives on the line each time they begin their shift.”

During 2021, assaults declined but aggravated assaults increased.

“This statistic involved domestic violence,” Winn said. “This type of call occurs on a daily basis.”

Winn went on to speak about the pay increase during the year for law enforcement officers.

“This has made us wage competitive,” she said.

The number of fire-related calls increased from 498 in 2020 to 532 in 2021.

“To ensure that we continue to provide our residents with a responsive fire department, we are contracting with the Center for Public Safety Management to conduct a study to help determine placement of future fire stations and to provide the firefighters with up-to-date equipment and additional training opportunities,” Winn said.

“I am thankful for the service Chief Colovich and our firefighters provide as volunteers,” she continued.

An information technology department was formed in 2021.

Winn explained that the department staff prevents cyber-attacks, are developing services for employees to work from home if needed, and helping the city buildings with better internet.

Winn highlighted the city attorney’s office saying the department played a significant role in how the city is run.

“Although most work is done behind the scenes, many decisions made by the administration need a legal opinion and direction,” Winn said about the attorney’s office.

Along with the police, fire department, and the attorney’s office, Winn thanked city recorders, communities that care, community development staff, planning staff, public works officials, and finance department workers, among others.

Winn spoke about the Water Reclamation Plant, highlighting the work that recently was completed and work that is still underway at the plant.

The city plans to create a new headworks building at the plant to keep operations running smoothly.

“Water is one of the most important resources we have in our city,” Winn said.

The city will continue to look for more well-sites, expand the use of secondary water, and inform residents about ways to conserve water, according to Winn.

Last year, work began on a new city website that aims to be more user-friendly, according to Winn.

“We plan to have it completed sometime this summer,” she said. “With our new site, we hope to offer greater ease in finding information, additional transparency, and more interactive functionality for our residents. We are excited about this project and are looking forward to launch day.”

Winn began wrapping up her speech by saying that each department within the city, as well as nearby cities, and the county, should aim to work together.

“Collaboration, partnerships, and working together as a team is the only way to accomplish great things,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work together with the elected officials in our county…”

“While all changes don’t lead to improvement, all improvement leads to change,” Winn said, as she finished her remarks. “The ability to develop and implement change is essential for our city. If we want to continuously improve…”

“I am honored and proud to serve as your mayor,” she continued. “Thank you for your support in my effort to continue serving the city that I am so proud of. I am blessed to work with dedicated employees who understand the importance of public service. May God continue to bless the United States of America and our community. Thank you.”