The Strike will close out Fridays on Vine this week

The Strike, a six-member band noted for its high-energy performance style and musicianship, will be the final group to perform at Fridays on Vine this year.

The pop band played from February through April this year at Q’s Bar and Lounge in the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the request of famous music producer Quincy Jones.

Featured performer in the band is lead vocalist Chris Crabb from Pasadena, California.

“We all studied music at BYU and formed a band back in 2013,” Crabb said. One of the band’s first performances was at a talent contest.

“We’re a pop band with a lot of rock and funk influences. We will play some of our own original music, plus some cover songs on Friday,” Crabb said. “We’ll do some Michael Jackson stuff and music from the ’80s.”

The group was featured in an article in the Middle Eastern newsmagazine “The National” when it opened in Dubai.

“Listening to the band last week, they explore three decades of pop, ranging from early Michael Jackson to Tears for Fears, Lionel Richie and John Mayer,” wrote Saeed Saeed in the article.

Crabb said he has not met Quincy Jones.

“I know his management team pretty well,” Crabb said. “We were hand-selected by his management group to play in Dubai. Toward the end of 2017, we spent couple of months playing in China.”

The lead singer said he spends most of his time in Pasadena and sometimes performs without the rest of the members of the band who all live in Utah.

“I play piano and guitar and sometime do my own gigs,” Crabb said. “When we do have shows together, we’ll put together a list of songs, and the band will rehearse in Utah. They’re all full-time professional musicians, so they are always ready for each show.”

Band members include Brady Bills, guitar; Chase Baker, bass; Myles Lawrence, sax; Marcus Anderson, trombone and keyboards; and Matt Milligan, drums.

“I have a high tenor voice and there have been some comparisons to Adam Levine and Michael Jackson,” Crabb said. “I grew up in Pasadena and my parents were both musicians.”

The Strike also has played at Stadium of Fire in Provo, and has opened for Kelly Clarkson and Journey, according to the group’s website.

The group will perform at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 30, and then at Velour in Provo on Sept. 28.

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce will host a community barbecue prior to the concert at 6 p.m. Friday at Tooele City Aquatic Park. The event is sponsored by Wasatch Heating and Air. Cost is $3 per person.

Fridays on Vine begins at 7 p.m. at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street. The concert is free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.