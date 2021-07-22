The tail of two towns

Clover and St. John ♦

Like many communities in Utah, the history of Rush Valley is intertwined with the history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area.

Rush Valley residents and county historians are now desirous to restore the community’s 1907 red brick church as a place to preserve and share their history.

Rush Valley’s history, in terms of white settlements, began back in December 1847, the same year the Utah’s pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley. Parley P. Pratt made a tour through adjacent valleys and reported on his tour, including Rush Valley.

Some histories report that John Bennion was the first white settler in Rush Valley. He spent the winter of 1854-1855 with his wife and children in the north end of Rush Valley wintering his and his brother’s, Samuel’s, sheep and cattle. He and his family returned to their homestead in Taylorsville in the late winter and early spring.

The “History of Rush Valley,” by Lacey Russell Burrows, states that according to an entry in John Bennion’s journal, Bill Hickman and Luke S. Johnson preceded Bennion in Rush Valley.

Most accounts of the beginning of the permanent settling of the Rush Valley start with an account of the arrival in around 1856 of several families that settled along the banks of the Clover River.

The Johnson family’s first home in the area was in a dugout near the creek. The dwelling was partly underground in the creek bank with a dirt floor and a pole roof covered with dirt. The door was made of buckskin and the place had no windows

The settlement was first known as “Johnson’s Settlement.” It later became known as Shambip, the county seat of Shambip County, before taking on the name of Clover, after the creek.

Shambip was a county in Utah territory. It was carved out of Tooele County by the territorial Legislature in 1856, consisting primarily of Rush Valley. It was dissolved in 1862 and became part of Tooele County again.

The name Shambip comes from a Goshute Indian word that means water rushes and reeds.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized a branch of the church in Shambip in 1856. Apostle Wilford Woodruff called Luke S. Johnson as the presiding elder.

In 1866, George A.Smith, a member of the Latter-day Saint Council of the Twelve, visited the settlement in Shambip and advised the settlers to change their location to three miles northeast, which became the town of St. John.

Most of the settler’s made the move, some remained at the old location — which eventually became known as Clover.

In 1867, following the relocation of most of the settlers to St. John, the church disorganized the Shambip branch. A St. John Branch was organized, which served the Latter-day Saints in the area until the organization of the Tooele Stake in June 1877.

At the time the Tooele Stake was organized the St. John Ward was also organized with George W. Burridge as bishop.

Dissension between the two communities, Clover and St. John, ultimately led to a petition to separate the St. John Ward into two wards, according to the “History of Clover, compiled by members of the Clover Ward.

The Clover Ward was organized in July 1882 with Francis St. Jeor as the first bishop.

A brick schoolhouse built in 1879 from bricks kilned in the area served not only as a schoolhouse, but also was home to all church and public meetings in the area until the red brick Clover Ward building was built north of the schoolhouse in1907.

The two communities eventually merged to form today’s town of Rush Valley.