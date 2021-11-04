The tax man is here

Property taxes due Nov. 30 ♦

Halloween may not have been the scariest thing last week.

Property tax notices were mailed to Tooele County property owners last week and started to arrive in mailboxes..

State code requires that county treasurers mail property tax notices by Nov. 1 of each year.

Tooele County Treasurer Mike Jensen clarified that while the property tax notices bear his name, as the county treasurer he is only the tax collector for all taxing entities in the county. Jensen is not responsible for setting tax rates or the amount of the bill, he said.

The County Council, city and town councils, and elected service district boards have the authority to approve their budgets and set tax rates.

Not even the county assessor, whose office determines assessed values, is responsible for increases in property taxes.

Utah’s “Truth in Taxation” process makes it difficult, if not impossible, for the county to increase revenue by jacking up assessed values.

In Utah, property tax is revenue-based rather than rate-based.

Every year a property tax rate is calculated for each taxing entity by the county auditor. The auditor uses a formula developed by the state that allows each entity to collect the same amount of property tax that they did in the previous year, plus any new tax generated from property that is added to the tax rolls.

The calculation subtracts growth in valuation from property tax value before calculating the certified rate. The certified rate calculation also compensates for board of adjustment value changes, the five-year tax collection rate, and the amount of tax increment that goes to redevelopment agencies.

The calculated rates are reviewed and approved by the Utah State Tax Commission. The approved rates are called a “certified” tax rate.

Again, the certified rate allows the taxing entity to collect the same amount of property tax revenue that it did in the new year, plus the property tax from any new property added to the tax rolls.

A taxing entity may adopt their certified rate each year without a public hearing.

To adopt a rate higher than the certified rate the entity must hold a public meeting to explain why they need the proposed increase in tax revenue. Public comment on the proposed tax increase is also required.

This process is called “Truth in Taxation.” The Truth in Taxation process is well defined in state law, down to the content, wording, and font size of advertisements for the public hearing.

Usually property values go up, which means the certified property tax rate goes down.

As a result the taxpayer pays approximately the same total amount of property tax each year as long as their individual piece of property increased or decreased in value at the same rate as the total assessed value of property in the entire county.

Each year the county assessor does an in-depth review of approximately one-fifth of the properties in the county. Other properties also have their property values adjusted by a process called factoring, where the assessor’s office looks at market conditions in the property’s neighborhood, the age, and the size of the home to determine a value for the property.

This year the remote areas of the county — like Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, and Ibapah — went through the in-depth valuation review.

If factoring has not kept pace with property value growth, then property in the in depth review area may increase at a higher rate.

The Utah State Tax Commission keeps an eye on county assessors and appraised values. Appraised values are supposed to be a fair market value. The tax commission uses a variety of statistical methods, including comparing sales prices to assessed values, to make sure assessed values aren’t too far off from market values.

Again, as values go up, the certified rate goes down.

For example, a property owner in Grantsville City was paying a 0.014951 property tax rate in 2018, 0.014086 in 2019, 0.013760 in 2020 and will pay a rate of 0.013323 in 2021.

The combined tax rate for schools in Tooele County was 0.009565 in 2020. The rate for 2021 is 0.009296, a 2.8% decrease.

There are 17 taxing entities in Tooele County that set a total of 21 tax rates.

Tooele County levies a general tax and a tax for assessing and collecting property tax on all property in the county, incorporated or unincorporated. The county also sets a municipal type services tax that is collected from all unincorporated property in the county.

The state sets a property tax rate for multi-county tax assessing and collecting.

The property tax for the Stansbury Service Agency shows up on tax statements as two rates, one for the Stansbury Green Belt Service Area and one for the Stansbury Recreation Service Area. Legally these are two separate entities, but they have been operating together with one board under an interlocal agreement for years.

Tooele City also approves the tax rate for the North Tooele City Special Service District.

Other taxing entities in Tooele County include Tooele County School District, Grantsville City, Rush Valley Town, Stockton, Vernon, Wendover, Stansbury Park Improvement District, Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District, Rush Valley Water Conservancy, North Tooele Fire District, Lake Point Cemetery and Park District, and the South Rim Special Service District.

The state requires the school district to share a portion of its property tax revenue with charter schools in the county. The amount is based on the number of students from the county enrolled in charter schools. That amount of property tax revenue for charter schools shows up as the charter school levy on tax statements.

Which entities property owners pay tax to depends on the location of the property and the boundaries of the municipality or service agency. The different combinations of taxing entities and boundaries form 44 property tax districts in the county.

A notice of property valuation and tax changes with the date, time, and place of truth in taxation tax increase hearings are mailed to property owners in July. This notice also has information about appealing property valuation changes. By the time the actual tax bill or notice is mailed, the time to appeal property valuations is past.