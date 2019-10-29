The ‘taxman cometh’ to your mailbox soon

2019 property tax payments due Dec. 2 ♦

Halloween may not be the scariest thing in October. Property tax notices will be mailed to Tooele County property owners this week and may arrive in mailboxes at any time.

Tooele County property tax notices have been delivered to the printer with instructions to be mailed by Nov. 1, according to Tooele County Treasurer Mike Jensen. State code requires that county treasurers mail annual property tax notices by Nov. 1.

Jensen clarified that while property tax notices bear his name, as treasurer he is only the tax collector for taxing entities in the county — which include the county, municipalities, and elected service district boards with the authority to approve budgets and set tax rates. Jensen said he is not responsible for setting tax rates or the amount of the bill.

There are 17 taxing entities in Tooele County that set a total of 21 tax rates.

Tooele County levies a general tax and a tax for assessing and collecting property tax on all property in the county, incorporated or unincorporated. The county also sets a municipal type services tax that is collected from all unincorporated property in the county.

The state sets a property tax rate for multi-county tax assessing and collecting.

The property tax for the Stansbury Service Agency shows up on tax statements as two rates: one for the Stansbury Green Belt Service Area and one for the Stansbury Recreation Service Area. Legally these are two separate entities, but they have have been operating together with one board under an interlocal agreement for years.

Tooele City also approves the tax rate for the North Tooele City Special Service District.

Other taxing entities in Tooele County include Tooele County School District, Grantsville City, Rush Valley Town, Stockton, Vernon, Wendover, Stansbury Park Improvement District, Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District, Rush Valley Water Conservancy, North Tooele Fire District, Lake Point Cemetery and Park District, and the South Rim Special Service District.

Which entities property owners pay tax to depends on the location of the property and the boundaries of the municipality or service agency. The different combinations of taxing entities and boundaries form 44 property tax districts in the county.

Whether property tax payments go up or down depends on a number of factors, including reassessment values, rates set by entities and what rates are used for a comparison.

In Utah property tax is revenue-based rather than rate-based.

Every year a property tax rate is calculated for each taxing entity by the county auditor. The auditor uses a formula developed but the state that allows each entity to collect the same amount of property tax that it did in the previous year, plus any new tax generated from property that is added to the tax rolls.

The calculated rates are reviewed and approved by the Utah State Tax Commission. The approved rates are called a “certified” tax rate.

A taxing entity may adopt its certified rate each year without a public hearing. To adopt a rate higher than the certified rate, the entity must hold a public meeting to explain why it needs the proposed increase in tax revenue. Public comment on the proposed tax increase is also required.

This process is called “Truth in Taxation.” The Truth in Taxation process is defined in state law, down to the content, wording, and font size of advertisements for the public hearing.

For example, the property tax rate for Tooele City by itself was .003334 in 2018. The calculated certified rate for 2019 was .003024 or 9.2% lower than the 2018 tax rate.

However, Tooele City adopted a 2019 property tax rate of .003205, or 6% higher than the 2019 certified tax rate or 3.9% lower than the 2018 property tax rate.

Along with Tooele City, three other taxing entities set a total of seven tax rates in 2019 higher than their certified rates.

The Tooele County Commission adopted a tax rate higher than the certified rate for the county general tax, the county assessing/collecting tax, and the county municipal type services tax. Stansbury Service Agency increased its two property tax rates. The North Tooele Fire District also adopted a rate higher than its certified rate.

The county treasurer collects the property tax for all taxing entities in the county and distributes the appropriate amount of revenue based on the tax rate to each entity.

Again, using Tooele City as an example, property tax paid by Tooele City property owners includes tax paid for Tooele City, Tooele County, and Tooele County School District.

The combined property tax rate for property owners in Tooele City for 2019 is .014807, which is 5.2% lower than the 2018 combined rate of .015616.

If all the taxing entities included in the Tooele City property tax rate had adopted the certified tax rate for 2019, the combined 2019 rate for Tooele City would have been .014514, or 2% lower than the total combined adopted rates for Tooele City property for 2019.

The certified tax rate system allows for tax revenue to remain stable with an increase for new growth. Increased valuations for existing property are not included in the calculations for new growth.

Increased total values of existing property causes the certified tax rate to decrease, as a lower rate will generate the same amount of revenue as property values increase. If total property values decrease, the certified tax rate will increase, allowing the same revenue as the previous year to be collected.

Every year the Tooele County Assessor re-assesses the value of approximately one-fifth of the real property in the county. Between re-assessments, if needed values may be increased for other areas using comparison reports of property sales in the area.

The Utah State Tax Commission monitors assessed property values and the actual price of property sold to make sure assessed values are reasonably close to real market values.

Records from the Utah State Tax Commission indicate that the total value of real property in Tooele County increased by 12.1% due to property revaluation in 2019 compared to 2018 property values.

Again, using Tooele City as an example, in 2018 a property homeowner in Tooele City paid $859 in property tax for all taxing entities per $100,000 of property value.

In 2019, if that $100,000 increased by the county average of 12.1% to $121,100, the property owner will pay $913 in 2019 combined property tax, $54 more than the owner paid for $100,000 value in 2018, or a 6.3% increase.

Increase the value three times to a $300,000 home in Tooele City in 2018 with a 12.1% increase to $336,300 in 2019 and the difference between the two years combined property tax payments is $162 or 6.3%.

The winner of the highest property tax rate for 2019 is Stansbury Park with a combined rate of .015950.

Most Stansbury Park property owners pay property tax for 10 different rates. Those tax rates include Tooele County general, Tooele County assessing/collecting, state assessing/collecting, Tooele County School District, Stansbury Park Improvement District, Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District, Stansbury Green Belt Service Area, Stansbury Recreation Service Area, North Tooele Fire District, and the county municipal type services fund.

The lowest property tax rate in the county is the Town of Vernon where the combined rate is .012323.

Vernon property owners pay property tax to Tooele County general, Tooele County assessing/collecting, state assessing/collecting, Tooele County School District, Vernon Town, and the Rush Valley Water Conservancy.

Property taxes are due by Dec. 2, according to Jensen. After Dec. 2 there is a 1% penalty fee. After the end of January the penalty fee increases to 2% and interest is added to the property tax due.