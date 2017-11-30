The Transcript Benefit Fund recipient will be chosen soon

The deadline to submit nominations to the 40th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is 5 p.m. Friday with the recipient to be announced next week.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers, businesses and organizations then donate cash or make other contributions to the recipient through Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped Eric and Brenda Anderson of Stansbury Park, along with their son, Sean, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism. He is on a ventilator and feeding tube, and requires 24/7 nursing care.

Sean’s story, and the challenges he and his family face daily, inspired readers to donate $5,000 in cash and gifts to help the Andersons last Christmas. In 2015, donations soared past $15,000 for a Grantsville wife and mother of four children who was stricken with Stage 4 breast cancer.

Each nomination should include a description of the person or family’s challenges, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Nominations and donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street, Tooele.

Nominations can also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com or to the editor at bern@tooeletranscript.com.