The Walk that saves lives

A journey to Wendover to raise money for Life’s Worth Living Foundation ♦

On April 29 at 6 a.m. more than 100 individuals gathered at Tooele City Hall to participate in the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s sixth Annual Walk to Wendover to raise awareness, prevent, and remember those lost to suicide.

The registration process began in the lobby of city hall where participants received a shirt and a bag with the Life’s Worth Living logo on it.

Those attending the Walk were able to write the names of the individuals they were walking for on the back of their shirts.

They were also able to select from a variety of different colored, beaded necklaces, each representing a personal connection to the cause.

Then Jon Gossett, Life’s Worth Living founder took to the stage to address the audience.

“I will warn you, maybe three times ago when we did this walk, we left two people in the desert overnight,” he laughed, lightening the mood.

“We know each of you has a story,” Gossett continued seriously. “We know each of you is walking for somebody, so we are grateful for that. We know that the people you are walking for will be watching over us.”

Gossett introduced Connor O’Leary, winner of the Amazing Race and this year’s guest speaker.

“I really think things like this have the opportunity to shape us into who we are,” O’Leary said, beginning to tell his story.

O’Leary began cycling at age four after his dad taught him and he fell in love with the sport.

When O’Leary was 13, he began watching what he ate, improving his health, and racing professionally.

“I quickly worked my way up the cycling ladder. I worked my way up from the junior national team to the national team and ultimately began racing with arguably one of the most professional cycling teams in the world,” O’Leary said.

But when O’Leary was 19, he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Cancer kind of causes this singular shift to your gravity, so much in that moment, I was disoriented,” O’Leary said, speaking about the moment the doctor told him he had cancer. “I was angry. I felt like at that moment, my body had betrayed me. For the last seven years I have focused on training, eating well, and putting in time, enduring all this pain…”

O’Leary’s diagnosis caused him not only physical pain but mental pain, but he never gave up.

“Things happen that we can’t control but what we can control is how we deal with some of those things,” O’Leary said.

After enduring chemo and a long process of regaining his physical strength, around a year and a half later, O’Leary and his father were chosen out of several thousand applicants to compete on season 22 of the Amazing Race.

“Life will give us plenty of opportunities and sometimes to get where we need to be, we really just need to focus on positive self-talk,” O’Leary said, speaking about his recovery process. “If there’s one thing the cancer taught me, it was to take advantage of every opportunity and for me one of those opportunities was the Amazing Race…To this day, we can’t begin to tell you why they selected us.”

Ultimately, during their time on the tv show when they were in Bora Bora, O’Leary’s father tore his Achilles tendon causing them to have to leave show.

“My dad asked the production crew to get him a boot and crutches and we continued to race up until the doctor told us that if we went any further, it would cause irreversible damage,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary and his father were the first team in Amazing Race history to self-eliminate but they were invited back just over a year later to compete on the All Star Season — Season 24.

“This time it was a considerably different outcome,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary and his father won six out of the 12 legs.

“We all have very different personal journeys but part of our journey is here today,” O’Leary said. “I really believe this is the time for us to look to the future; to collectively take what we’ve learned, our triumphs and failures, and really apply those things as we move forward…It’s being able to prepare to the best of our abilities, never giving up, and surrounding ourselves with the right team, and staying positive even through adversity that will successfully allow us to navigate life.”

After O’Leary spoke, participants set off from city hall and walked down Main Street to 1000 North where some boarded one of two buses, while another group continued to walk toward SR-112.

Each group walked around 3 miles and then rode the bus for a short while until reaching Grantsville’s Main Street where they all walked together to the cemetery at the end of town.

After reaching the cemetery, participants took turns riding the bus and walking until they made it to Knolls at around 6:30 p.m.

During the first day, participants were able to walk a maximum of 25 miles.

At the end of the first day, buses brought participants back to city hall and they went home for the night.

The next morning, they met again at 6:30 at city hall and buses brought participants back to Knolls where they walked the rest of the way to Wendover in three-mile increments, having the option to again walk around 25 miles. During the last mile to Wendover, everyone walked together.

Participants limped into Wendover around 4 p.m., checked into the Red Garter hotel, and attended the afterparty at the Wendover Airfield at 7 p.m.

During the afterparty, participants played casino games and listened to a rock band called Ofi.

There were also prizes given out for the most miles walked, most money raised, and the biggest blister.

Sunday morning participants were bussed back to city hall and their journey was complete.