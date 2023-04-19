Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The monkey guards march at the wicked witch's castle.
  • The Wicked Witch (Brooke Crouse).
  • Scarecrow (Wyatt Shelley), Dorothy ( Miranda Nielsen) with Toto, the Cowardly Lion (Joziah Stewart) amd the Tinman (Porter Avery) listen to the voice of the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

April 19, 2023
The Wizard of Oz comes to Tooele High

April 25 - 29 at 7 p.m. 

The yellow brick road takes off from the Tooele High school stage on April 25 and transports theater goers to a land of Munchkins, witches, wizards and talking scarecrows.

Tooele High School opens “The Wizard of Oz’’ on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Tooele High School auditorium. The show will run through April 29 with shows at 7 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz was the first of 14 Oz-themed children books written by L. Frank Baum in 1900. A Kansas farm girl named Dorothy ends up in the magical Land of Oz after she and her pet dog Toto are swept away from their home by a tornado.

In 1902, the book was adapted to a Broadway musical and the show has been entertaining audiences for 120 years.

The Wizard of Oz story became a big screen Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie in 1939 and in 1956, CBS reintroduced the film on television. 

Tooele High school’s rendition of “The Wizard of Oz” includes all of the familiar music from the 1939 film and restores the Jitterbug song and scene that was cut from the original movie.

The main cast includes Miranda Nielsen as Dorothy, Brooke Crouse as Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch, Brinley Smith as Aunt Em, Caydon Gross as Uncle Henry/Guard, Sarah Park as Glinda the Witch of the North, Wyatt Shelley as Hunk/Scarecrow, Porter Avery as Hickory/Tinman, Joziah Stewart as Zeke/Cowardly Lion and Willem Blatnick as Professor Marvel/Wiz of Oz. 

Tickets are available for $7 at https://our.show/tooele-high-school/68575. The show runs from April 25-29.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top