The Wizard of Oz comes to Tooele High

April 25 - 29 at 7 p.m. ♦

The yellow brick road takes off from the Tooele High school stage on April 25 and transports theater goers to a land of Munchkins, witches, wizards and talking scarecrows.

Tooele High School opens “The Wizard of Oz’’ on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Tooele High School auditorium. The show will run through April 29 with shows at 7 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz was the first of 14 Oz-themed children books written by L. Frank Baum in 1900. A Kansas farm girl named Dorothy ends up in the magical Land of Oz after she and her pet dog Toto are swept away from their home by a tornado.

In 1902, the book was adapted to a Broadway musical and the show has been entertaining audiences for 120 years.

The Wizard of Oz story became a big screen Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie in 1939 and in 1956, CBS reintroduced the film on television.

Tooele High school’s rendition of “The Wizard of Oz” includes all of the familiar music from the 1939 film and restores the Jitterbug song and scene that was cut from the original movie.

The main cast includes Miranda Nielsen as Dorothy, Brooke Crouse as Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch, Brinley Smith as Aunt Em, Caydon Gross as Uncle Henry/Guard, Sarah Park as Glinda the Witch of the North, Wyatt Shelley as Hunk/Scarecrow, Porter Avery as Hickory/Tinman, Joziah Stewart as Zeke/Cowardly Lion and Willem Blatnick as Professor Marvel/Wiz of Oz.

Tickets are available for $7 at https://our.show/tooele-high-school/68575. The show runs from April 25-29.