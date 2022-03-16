The world’s largest origami frog folded in Grantsville

It sounds like a roadside attraction, but it’s the culmination of three years of planning and patience for a Grantsville Junior High Student.

A group of Grantsville students gathered in the GJHS gym on Saturday morning to fold the world’s largest origami frog under the direction of Brent Knickerbocker, an eighth-grade student.

Knickerbocker hatched the idea back in fifth-grade after learning the art of origami folding in his elementary school library.

“I liked origami and I just kept folding frogs,” Knickerbocker said. “I’m competitive and thought of the idea of folding the world’s largest origami frog. Why not?”

Knickerbocker enlisted the help of a few friends and folded a four-foot frog in the gym at his church.

After carefully planning to fold a larger frog, the event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic not once, but twice.

Not one to be easily discouraged, Knickerbocker held on to his dream of the largest paper folded frog.

On Saturday, March 12, armed with help from students that were in his fifth-grade teacher’s class the year after he completed fifth-grade, Knickerbocker folded a large origami frog on the floor of the GJHS gym.

It was a big event. The high school band played music. There was a table where youth of all ages could fold small origami frogs. Custom designed green frog T-Shirts were on sale.

People cheered Knickerbocker and his team as “Eye of the Tiger” played in the background.

Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow and former City Councilmember Mike Colson were there to witness the frog folding.

A surveyor was on hand with his electronic laser surveying station to precisely measure the height and length of the frog. The data will be sent along with an application for acceptance to the Guinness World Records as the record for the largest origami frog.

Guinness already reports a world record for origami butterflies, elephants, boats and cranes. Now they will have an entry for origami frogs.

Knickerbocker’s frog started out as a 33-square-foot sheet of Tyvek home wrap. It was designed to produce a frog that measured 16-feet from the end of the toe to the tip of the nose, according to Knickerbocker.

“How did it feel to finish a project after three years?” Knickerbocker was asked.

“Awesome, cool,” he said.