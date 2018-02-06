Theatre groups to present ‘And Then There Were None’

It’s the perfect time of year to stage a murder mystery, according to Macae Wanberg, director at The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

The theatre group will present, “And Then There Were None” starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. with performances Friday, Saturday and Monday at the same time.

“We love doing a murder mystery at this time of year because it still gets dark so early outside, and darkness helps set that mysterious mood,” Wanberg said.

The play is based on a mystery novel by English writer Agatha Christie.

“And Then There Were None” was widely considered Christie’s masterpiece. She described it as the most difficult of her books to write, according to sparknotes.com.

Eight people, all strangers to each other, are invited to Indian Island, off the English coast.

All eight and two servants on the island have been complicit in the deaths of other human beings, but have escaped justice. After gathering on the island, they are charged with their respective crimes by a gramophone recording on the first night.

On that first evening, one person is murdered by a deadly dose of cyanide. The tension escalates as the rest of the guests on the secluded island realize the killer is not only among them, but is preparing to strike again and again and again …

“Most murder mysteries have one murder to solve, and in this one, 10 people are targeted for murder,” Wanberg said. “I love Agatha Christie, and this is an old classic.”

She said this will be the second Christie play at the Old Grantsville Church Theatre. The first was “Appointment with Death,” produced about three years ago.

Actors in the play in order of appearance include Lee Johnson, Garrett Tate, Celia Hart, Lacey Williams, Aaron Nelson, Jason Matthews, Weston Miles, Allen Paul, Carina Dillon, Jesse Martinson and Chad Carter.

Williams plays Vera Claythorne, whose guilty memories of her crime plague her.

“Vera Claythorne is a very interesting character,” Williams said. “She’s been through trauma and betrayal and has kept her chin up. She’s emotional, but not weak. I like many of her lines. She’s a bit salty and flashy, a fun mix.”

Nelson plays Captain Phillip Lombard.

“It’s a great role. Lombard has lived a life of adventure and will be the first to admit that he isn’t the best of men, but at his core he still has altruistic intentions,” Nelson said. “He acknowledges his mistakes and secretly seeks redemption, but it’s hard to tell because he’s outwardly so arrogant and rough around the edges. It’s fun to play with that kind of depth.”

Performances on Thursday and Monday are shows only. Friday and Saturday shows are dinner shows with Karla’s Famous Pulled Pork on Friday and Panda Express Buffet on Saturday. Tickets for dinner shows are $20.

Show only prices are $10 adults, $8 seniors and $7 for children ages 4-12.

The play may be too frightening for small children, Wanberg said.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or reserved to pay at the door by calling/texting 435-241-8131.

The Old Grantsville Church is located at 297 W. Clark St. in Grantsville.