In loving memory of Thelma I. Pitts, 82, of Tooele, Utah. Thelma passed peacefully Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City, at the University of Utah hospital.

Thelma was born June 22, 1937, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ted Pitts; two children, Tracy Russell and Neal (Veronica) Pitts; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, A.B. (Marge) Halcomb.

Thelma was preceded in death by three sons, Teddy, Kile, Ray; son-in-law Kay Russell; her parents; one brother and two sisters.

Thelma loved to paint, go on the road, spend time in Wendover, and backyard BBQs with family.

Thelma was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Her heart and home were always open. In addition to raising their five children, Thelma and Ted fostered several other children. Their sacrifice and compassion was endless.

No funeral services will be held. It was Thelma’s wishes for cremation with a graveside memorial at a later date.

The family of Thelma would like to say thank you to the paramedics and police officers who gave up their Christmas Eve and worked so hard to help her. In addition we would like to thank the University of Utah Hospital ICU nurses for their compassion and care.