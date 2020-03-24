There will be some candidates without opponents in November

Filing dead line was Thursday at 5 p.m. ♦

Thursday’s filing deadline to run for public office left some candidates in Tooele County without opponents.

All three elected county administrative positions on the 2020 ballot had only one person file for each office.

Jerry Houghton, incumbent county/recorder surveyor, filed to run for another term. Michael Jensen, incumbent county treasurer, also filed to run for another term.

Tooele County Assessor Wendy Shubert did not file for re-election. Jake Parkinson, the county’s commercial appraiser, was the only candidate to file for the county assessor’s office.

Houghton, Jensen and Parkinson are all Republicans.

Three positions on the county’s new five-member county council will be on the 2020 ballot.

Shawn Milne, Republican; Scott Wardle, Republican; and Sarah Patino, Republican, filed to run for Tooele County Council District #1. District # 1 includes Tooele City precincts 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Jeff Saunders, Democrat; Kyle Mathews, Republican; and Tye Hoffman, Republican, filed to run for County Council District #3. District #3 includes Tooele City precincts 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and Erda 1.1 and 2.1

Brenda Spearman, Democrat; Jared Hamner, Republican; and Jonathan D. Garrard, Constitution Party, filed to run for County Council District #4. District 4 includes Erda precincts 1.2, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4 and Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Lincoln.

Only voters residing in each district will vote for County Council members for the district.

There will be four Tooele County School District Board of Education positions elected in 2020.

Two school board incumbents had no opponents. One open school board race drew three candidates. In the election for the fourth seat, the incumbent picked up a challenger.

School board members Julia Holt, District #2, and Scott Bryan, District #3, had no one file to run against them.

School Board District #2 includes Tooele City precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. District #3 includes Tooele City precincts 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and Lincoln.

Kathy Taylor, the current school board member from District #1, did not file to run for re-election. Sandy Critchlow, Albert G. Bottema, and Robert (Bob) Gowans filed for the District #1 school board seat. The three-way race means a primary runoff will be held for the seat during the June 30 primary.

School Board District #1 includes Tooele City precincts 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Incumbent school board District #4 member Maresa Manzione filed to run for re-election. ValaRee (Allen) Shields also filed to run for the District # 4 seat on the school board.

School Board District #4 includes Tooele City precincts 13, 14, 15, 16 and Erda 1.1.

School board positions are non-partisan. Only voters residing within school board district boundaries will vote for school board members for their district.

The two Utah House of Representative seats that represent parts of Tooele County will be on the 2020 ballot. No state Senate seats representing Tooele County are on the 2020 ballot.

Incumbent Doug Sagers, Republican, and Stormy Simon, Democrat, both filed for House District #21. The entire boundary of House District 21 is in Tooele County. It includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon and part of Stansbury Park.

Amiee O. Finster, Democrat; Kirk D. Pearson, Constitution Party; and incumbent Merrill Nelson, Republican, filed to run for Utah House District #68.

House District #68 includes Lake Point, Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir and part of Stansbury Park. The district also stretches south to include Juab and Millard counties and part of Utah and Beaver counties.

The primary election is scheduled for June 30.