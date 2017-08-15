There’s still time to vote in municipal primary elections

Voters in Tooele City and Grantsville City who received a by-mail ballot for the Primary Election, and did not mail it by Monday, Aug. 14, please hand carry it to the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office or to a polling location by 8 p.m. tonight — election night. If you do so, it will still be counted.

Polls for today’s Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: Tooele County Building auditorium, 47 S. Main, Tooele; Tooele National Guard Armory, 16 S. First St., Tooele; Middle Canyon Elementary, 751 E. 1000 North, Tooele; Overlake Elementary School, 2052 N. 170 West, Tooele; Utah Dow James Building, 350 W. 400 North, Tooele; Settlement Canyon Elementary, 935 W. Timpie Road, Tooele; and Grantsville High School gym, 155 Cowboy Drive, Grantsville.

Please remember that Grantsville’s polling location has changed to the GHS auxiliary gym. Park in the student parking lot on the west side of the building. Go in the gym door and signs will lead you to the auxiliary gym.

Residents of Tooele and Grantsville cities may vote at any of the polling locations. Every voter needs valid voter ID. For a list of what is acceptable, please see http://www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/pdf/forms/acceptableforms_clerk.pd..

Property valuation notices were sent to property owners last week. The notice tells the property owner the value the Tooele County Assessor’s Office has placed on their property and the taxes that will be owed in November. It does not include any abatements the property owner may have on the property. If you have not received your property valuation notice, please contact the clerk/auditor’s office as soon as possible. The phone number is 435-843-3140 or mgillette@tooeleco.org.

If you disagree with the value that has been placed on your home, you only have 45 days to appeal, so please let me know if you have not received it. We have had over 500 notices returned as undeliverable.