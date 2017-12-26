They keep getting faster

Grantsville swim team shows improvement in meet against Hillcrest ♦

With the state meet looming a little more than a month away, the Grantsville swim team is hard at work, trying to put itself in prime position to contend for a Class 3A title.

On Thursday at the Gene Fullmer Recreation Center in West Jordan, the Cowboys were able to make vast improvements in a number of events, working their way up the 3A leaderboard while making a strong showing in their meet against Class 6A Hillcrest.

“I like the kids to swim against a 6A team just so they can see what it’s like,” Grantsville coach Chism Nash said. “I’m proud of how our kids swam today.”

The Grantsville boys beat a shorthanded Hillcrest team 89-78 on a day the Cowboys’ relay teams dominated. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Smurthwaite, Ben Smurthwaite, Zane Thomas and Seth Smurthwaite recorded a time of 3 minutes, 39.97 seconds that ranks as the fastest in Class 3A this season and a new school record. Their winning time of 1:55.03 in the 200 medley relay was their fastest this season, strengthening their grip on the No. 4 spot in 3A. In the 200 free relay, the quartet clocked in at 1:40.88 — some 8.77 seconds faster than their previous best and the second-fastest in 3A this year.

“We stacked our relays so our relays can get up in the top 50,” Nash said. “They came in and did their best. They did awesome. I know the boys will be happy.”

Ethan Smurthwaite won the 100 butterfly in 59.29, while teammate Jarrett Randall was fourth in a personal-best time of 1:10.41 that was the 22nd-fastest in 3A. Ben Smurthwaite set a new personal record in the 100 free, finishing second in 58.55 (33rd-fastest in 3A), and Seth Smurthwaite’s winning time of 24.56 in the 50 free was a PR and the 11th-fastest in 3A. Trevor McBride’s second-place time of 6:14.34 in the 500 free was a PR and the 17th-fastest by a 3A swimmer.

The girls team, which lost 133-37 to Hillcrest, saw senior Savannah Thomas set a new PR in the 100 fly. Her winning time of 1:05.96 ranks as the second-fastest in 3A this year, trailing only her Grantsville teammate, Hadlee Begay. Freshman Reagan Hunter set a pair of PRs, finishing third in the 200 free (2:30.48, 28th in 3A) and fourth in the 500 free (7:48.97, 44th in 3A). Vivienne Mathews set a PR in the 200 free with a time of 2:31.89 (31st in 3A), and Haylie Paulick had PRs in the 200 free (2:39.68, 41st in 3A) and 100 breaststroke (1:34.27, 44th in 3A).

The Cowboys’ next meet is Jan. 4 at South Summit. Grantsville may also compete Jan. 18 against Stansbury and Juan Diego before the Region 13 meet Jan. 25. The Class 3A state meet is Feb. 8 in Heber.