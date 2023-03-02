Third person arrested in connection with body found on I-80

Mother of alleged shooter charged with obstruction of justice ♦

A third person has been arrested in conjunction with the body that was found on the side of Interstate-80 westbound west of exit 94 earlier this month.

Johnnie Marie Estrada, 51, of Midvale, was arrested on Feb. 27 and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on four counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony related to the death of Anthony Bracamonte. Her bail has been set at $100,000.

Last week, Alejandro Moore, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after evidence led investigators to believe Moore killed Bracamonte. Moore is being held without bail. Estrada is Moore’s mother.

Moore’s friend, David Tenis, who was present at the time of the murder, is also being held without bail in the Tooele County Detention Center charged with a second-degree felony of obstructing justice.

Bracamonte’s body was discovered on the side of I-80 the road on Feb. 15 near mile marker 93 at around 1:39 p.m. after Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a driver reported what looked like a body. The body appeared to belong to a middle-aged, Hispanic man, and the cause of death appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The body was identified as Bracamonte, who lived in Ogden, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

Estrada visited the State Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 27. There she told officers that herself, her son, Bracamonte, and Tenis, were on their way to Wendover when Bracamonte tried to kiss her. She said that Tenis and her son told Bracamonte to stop, according to a probable cause statement.

Estrada told investigators that Moore pulled the car over on I-80 and told Bracamonte to get out of the car. She said that Bracamonte grabbed Moore’s gun out of the glovebox. After the two exited the car, she said she put her head down and heard shots and then her son got back in the car. From there, they went to breakfast.

Estrada said she didn’t remember any other details about the shooting, including Bracamonte’s phone being thrown out of the window, but she did tell police that the three of them in the car were quiet after the shooting but later discussed not telling police, according to the officer’s statement.

Estrada told police she also remembered stopping at a truck stop for Moore and Tenis to use the restroom and clean up after she purchased new clothes for them at Walmart, so they could throw out the other clothes with evidence on them. She said that she made attempts to make sure herself, Moore, and Tenis had the same story to tell police and worked with them to destroy possible evidence. Estrada attempted to obstruct the investigation to protect her son, according to the statement.

In an interview with investigators, Tenis said that during the trip to Wendover, Bracamonte was being sexual with Moore’s mother. Moore and Bracamonte fought on the side of I-80, according to Tenis. Tenis told police that Moore shot Bracamonte about five times and after he fell, Moore shot him in the face five more times. Tenis recalled that after the shooting, they drove down I-80, throwing Bracamonte’s phone and gun out of the car, according to a probable cause statement.