Third Utah EMAC Deployment of the Year Leaves Thursday

Some firefighters just returning from Oregon redeploy to Montana

Twenty-two firefighters filling the third Utah Emergency Management Assistance Compact assignment of the year and comprising a new Task Force #1 head to Montana to help fight wildfires there.

The new Task Force #1 replaces the previous Task Force #1 which had just returned from Oregon along with the previous Task Force #2.

The new Task Force #1 consists of lead officers, a mechanic, and other firefighters and fire apparatus from Unified Fire Authority, West Valley City, Lone Peak, Weber, and West Jordan Fire Departments.

The firefighters will stage at 7 a.m. and deploy from the Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, on Aug. 5, 2021 following a short briefing.

They will deploy for about 16 days, 14 days working plus travel, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact , a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

Montana has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer.

The current Task Force #3 and Task Force #4, which includes three firefighters from the North Tooele Fire Department, are wrapping up their EMAC deployment to Montana and should be returning to Utah by Saturday.

Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.