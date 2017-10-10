This weekend: Clark Farm ‘abuzz’ with big Utah Honey Harvest Festival

A busy weekend of food, fun, games and, most importantly, honey will be available for attendees of the Utah Honey Harvest Festival at the historic Clark Farm in Grantsville.

While the focus of the fall festival will be honey tasting, sales and competitions, there will be plenty of other exhibits, family-friendly activities and food vendors, according to long-time volunteer and advertising coordinator Penny Anderson. Last year, the fifth edition of the festival brought in 6,000 attendees from around the county and state.

“We’re hoping for more this year,” Anderson said.

The Utah Honey Harvest Festival runs Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic farmstead at 378 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

Admission to the festival is free, though some of the games involve a small fee, Anderson said. There will be a petting zoo, Model T rides, beekeeping demonstrations and hands-on exhibits, in addition to numerous local craft and food vendors.

Returning to the festival will be the Sweet Fiddlin’ Fest, with live music beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum in Grantsville will also be open during the festival for visitors looking for a bit of history.

Attendees are encouraged to park at park-and-ride adjacent to the Grantsville City cemetery, Anderson said. There will be a tractor to transport visitors from the park-and-ride lot to the Clark Farm.

Anderson said the Utah Honey Harvest Festival is still looking for more volunteers to assist with the event.

“We’re always happy to welcome volunteers,” she said. Volunteers can reach out to the Clark Historic Farm at 801-971-0842.