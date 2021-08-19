This week’s storms add to county’s disaster damage

Power outages, downed trees, and more flooding reported ♦

This week’s wind and rain storm brought down power lines, caused power outages, and brought back floods to parts of the county.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an alert pertaining to wind-related thunderstorms that were going to be moving into the area.

The weather service said the storms would carry both lightning and heavy winds, because of the nature of the storm, according to Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management director.

“The major damage started around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening,” he said. “Both Tooele and Grantsville City started to report that they had both powerlines down and in two cases at the Vorwaller Trailer Park, they had trees that had blown over and come down on awnings that were extended out on trailers. So, all of these calls called for fire, police, and ambulance response.”

At 8:30 p.m. within the span of 15 minutes, there were 10 calls about downed power lines, as well as downed trees, according to Whitehouse.

During this time, the weather service reported wind gusts in Tooele County of 40-55 miles per hour.

“One of the challenges with gusts is it affects the trees and causes lots of tree-related problems like trees coming down on power lines and debris that needs to be removed from roadways.,” Whitehouse said. “We had calls from about 8:30 p.m. all the way until 2 a.m.”

The storm also caused flooding in Soldier Canyon that washed all the way down to the Stockton area, according to Whitehouse.

On Wednesday about 11 a.m. a report came in that there was standing water on state Route 36 in Stockton.

“Standing water was accumulating on SR-36 and we did have some traffic-related problems due to the standing water,” Whitehouse said. “The Utah Department of Transportation and the county roads crews had to go out and clear the roads, due to the debris built up from water that was coming out of Soldier Canyon. This temporarily shut down the road while crews cleared cars that crashed. UDOT sent snowplows and heavy equipment to clear the roadway and force water off of the road, so they could get the road opened back up.”

During the storm, there were several power outages reported.

“The first power outages were reported because of the wind,” Whitehouse said. “We did have a power outage in the area of 400 North and Vine Street Tuesday night about 8:30 p.m.”

Sands of rain from the southwest are expected to hit the county until Friday morning, according to Whitehouse.

Residents who are experiencing issues from the storm are encouraged to call the Tooele County Emergency Management Department at 435-833-8100 or call their local public works department.

Residents should be prepared for storms like this in the future.

“We are looking forward to the weather and we are seeing the potential for this kind of a pattern to continue with the intermittent heavy rain storms,” Whitehouse said. “We are encouraging property owners to prepare their property before any kind of flooding occurs. If they need sandbags, they should go to the sandbag station before storms hit and they should try to keep water from coming into window sills.”

A sandbagging station is available for residents of the county at 1000 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

For more information, please visit TCEM.org