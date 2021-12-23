This weeks water report from the Utah Department of Water Resources

“Well, it’s no secret that we received some good snow over the last two weeks, just like it’s no secret that the marmot your co-worker wears on his head, claiming it’s his natural hair, is actually a toupee — really, it doesn’t deserve that title. More like a onepee or a shar-pei.

Just like it’s no secret that if you break up with Ms. Swift, you have a catchy take down of a song coming your way.

Just like it’s no secret that the day you forget your deodorant is the day your boss will want to hold that important closed-door meeting with you and you’re about to dry heave co-workers. Just like it’s no secret when your four-year-old has an uncomfortable question in a crowded elevator.

Just like it’s no secret when the apartment neighbor above you gets home from work, duct tapes bowling balls to his feet, and proceeds to tap dance.

Just like it’s no secret that when your grandma says ‘bless her heart’ she’s not really wishing ‘her’ well.

Yup, none of these things are a secret, but did you know what else isn’t a secret? Our reservoir levels, so check them out.

Until the snow melts and makes it to the reservoirs, we won’t see much improvement here, but we definitely need more snow where this came from in order to get to where we want to be.”