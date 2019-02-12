Thomas and Begay take state

Grantsville boys finish fourth in Class 3A meet ♦

Grantsville junior Zane Thomas made history during Thursday’s Class 3A state swimming championships at Brigham Young University in Provo, and the way it happened even caught him a bit by surprise.

He put together the best 100-yard backstroke race of his life, recording a time of 57.65 seconds that was nearly two seconds faster than his previous personal-best effort. It was enough to beat Emery’s Deegan Minchey by 1.24 seconds, making Thomas the first boy in Grantsville history to win an individual state swimming title. However, he was surprised that he won by so much, particularly with the big-race experience many of his competitors had.

“It means a lot ,” Thomas said. “I’ve been trying to get a state title for quite a while — my whole high-school career. It’s obviously worth it, all the time I’ve put in. I expected it to take more, because swimming is such a competitive sport, and a lot of these swimmers have been competing longer than I have. I really didn’t expect myself to win a state title so quick.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Hadlee Begay added to her own legend, winning two more state championships to go with the two she won as a freshman. Neither of her victories was ever in question, as she recorded a season-best time of 5:18.11 in the 500 free that was 14.49 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Her time of 59.08 in the 100 butterfly was 3.44 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

“I don’t know — I guess (it was) lots of practice,” Begay said. “It’s been a little bit of a rough season, but coming in, I knew that I could do it because I did it last year. It’s awesome. I just love spending time with (my teammates), and that makes it awesome.”

Thomas’ victory in the 100 back was one of many highlights on the day for the Grantsville boys, who finished fourth in the team standings. The Cowboys were just eight points behind third-place Millard and six ahead of fifth-place Telos Academy in a hotly contested battle — Grand won the title by eight points over Emery, and the top five teams were separated by 45 points.

Grantsville’s boys set personal records in every individual event they entered. Thomas added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.43, with Seth Smurthwaite finishing fifth (2:12.65) and Ben Smurthwaite eighth (2:17.48). Seth Smurthwaite was third in the 100 butterfly (57.22), with Ethan Smurthwaite fifth (58.69), Jarrett Randall 15th (1:06.14) and Evan Thomas 22nd (1:14.61).

Ben Smurthwaite finished eighth in the 500 free (5:51.06) and Justin Hall was 23rd (6:23.00). Hall also finished 12th in the 200 free (2:10.86).

The Cowboys also got a boost from their relay teams, particularly in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. In the medley, Zane Thomas, Ben Smurthwaite, Seth Smurthwaite and Ethan Smurthwaite brought home a third-place finish, clocking in at 1:50.97. The same quartet, with Thomas and Ethan Smurthwaite switching spots, finished fourth in the 400 relay at 3:34.17. The 200 free relay team of Trevor McBride, Alex Mower, Evan Thomas and Garrett Hogge-Warburton finished 16th in 1:54.74.

Begay’s two championships helped the Grantsville girls finish ninth overall as Carbon won the team title. Kylee Haycock set PRs in the 200 IM (20th, 2:58.16) and 100 breaststroke (23rd, 1:30.01), and Stephanie Jordan had her best time in the 100 back (17th, 1:17.77). Reagan Hunter also had a PR in the 100 free (23rd, 1:09.75), while Anika Higley finished 19th in the 200 IM (2:57.11) and 20th in the 100 fly (1:26.72).

Jordan, Haycock, Begay and Higley combined for an eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (2:14.47), and Higley, Jordan, Hunter and Begay were ninth in the 400 free relay (4:32.420. Arianna McKendrick, Abigail Smith, Kira Higley and Hunter finished 14th in the 200 free relay in 2:23.57.