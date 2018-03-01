Thompson’s Smokehouse in Erda makes big move to go wholesale

Maverik and Smith’s stores to sell Thompson’s famous jerky ♦

Gone are the days when somebody with a hankering for Thompson’s Smokehouse Jerky has to travel to Erda, or wait for an online order to arrive.

Hungry travelers can now buy Thompson’s World Famous Smokehouse Jerky at Maverik Stores throughout Utah.

Thompson’s Smokehouse has been a family business with a single location in Tooele County for 40 years. Earlier this year, Thompson’s opened a U.S. Department of Agriculture approved kitchen in the Peterson Industrial Depot in Tooele City. Three weeks ago, the company began shipping beef jerky to Maverik Stores.

So far, Thompson’s Smokehouse has shipped 1,440 pounds of jerky to Maverik, according to Rob Thompson, who along with his wife, Shaunna, own and operate the business.

In addition to Maverik, Thompson’s Smokehouse is currently negotiating to place its product in Smith’s Food and Drug and other retail outlets across the Intermountain West, and possibly further, according to Rob Hiatt, Thompson’s marketing chief.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Rob Thompson, who is the third generation of his family to make and sell jerky. “We’ve had customers from all over stop in the store in Erda and ask why we don’t sell our jerky in other places.”

The kitchen at the Erda location is fine for retail sales. It meets all the requirements of the state and county health departments, according to Rob Thompson. But selling product to big-name stores takes more capacity.

“A wholesale operation requires a different set up and different regulations,” Thompson said. “We didn’t have that until now.”

Prior to going wholesale, the retail location in Erda put Thompson’s on a worldwide map, according to Hiatt.

“We’ve had mothers packing it up and sending our beef jerky to soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq and to missionaries across the world,” Hiatt said. “We had a customer drive out while he had a layover at the Salt Lake Airport because he had bought our beef jerky from a cart on the streets of New York City.”

Rob Thompson said he is appreciative of loyal Tooele County customers who have kept the store open for 40 years and helped Thompson’s Smokehouse to go wholesale.

What is now known as Thompson’s Smokehouse started out in Stockton in 1978. Rob Thompson’s grandfather, Bill Soffel, opened Rush Valley Meat on Stockton’s Main Street.

“He bought a smoker and would trim off long strips of beef by hand and make jerky out of them,” Rob Thompson said. He still uses Grandpa Soffel’s recipe today to make Thompson’s Smokehouse original style beef jerky.

When Soffel decided to sell his Rush Valley Meat store, his son-in-law, Merle Thompson, wanted to buy it.

“But at the time, I just couldn’t afford to buy the business,” said Merle Thompson.

A man named Jim Wilks bought the store and ran it for about a year, Merle Thompson said. Then in 1982, an opportunity came for him to buy Rush Valley Meat from Wilks.

“Wilks wasn’t making much, if any, of profit,” Merle Thompson said.

Merle Thompson’s wife, Ann, worked for Wilks.

“My wife called me up one day and said Jim was frustrated,” he said. “She said Jim was going to sell the store to the first person who walked through the door.

“I went right down to the store. I told Jim that I still couldn’t afford to pay very much. Jim asked ‘How much?’ and I said ‘$50 a month.’ Wilks took off his butcher’s apron and threw it on the floor. ‘It’s yours’ he said, and walked out of the store.”

Merle Thompson moved the store to Erda, where Virg’s restaurant is now, in 1985.

“That’s when we changed the name to Thompson’s Smokehouse and started emphasizing beef jerky,” Merle Thompson said.

In 1993 Thompson’s Smokehouse moved south of Erda Way to its current location. Merle Thompson retired in 2006 and Rob Thompson took over the family business.

Rob Thompson found a couple of local investors who helped both financially and with the construction work to build the new USDA approved wholesale kitchen.

As part of USDA requirements, the kitchen has to have separate rooms for raw meat handling, cooking and finished product.

In the cooking room, premium eye of the round beef is cut into thick strips, mixed with seasoning and cooked in a large oven. Thompson’s buys meat for its wholesale operation from U.S. Foods, a national food distributor.

The commercial oven in the wholesale kitchen can hold up to 400 pounds of meat. It takes between four to four and a half hours to cook a batch of jerky, Rob Thompson said.

After it is cooked, the jerky is packaged in vacuum sealed bags with a moisture absorber. The jerky has a shelf life of about one year, Rob Thompson said.

Available wholesale flavors of Thompson’s Smokehouse Beef Jerky include natural, pepper, teriyaki, barbecue, and jalapeno.

In addition to those flavors, retail customers at the Erda store can also get cajun jerky, turkey jerky, garlic pepper pork, smoked pork chops, farm fresh bacon, hot Italian sausage, and smoked salmon. Thompson’s Smokehouse has smoked whole turkeys available during the holiday season, or customers can bring their own turkey in any time of the year and Thompson’s will smoke it, according to Shaunna Thompson.

While the Thompson’s refer to their product as beef jerky, packaging refers to the product as “steak strips.” According to the Thompsons, their beef jerky was too thick and moist for the USDA, so they changed the label to steak strips.

“It’s still the same stuff we have been making for years,” Rob Thompson said. “Thick slices of eye of the round prime beef.”

Its thickness and moisture, combined with Thompson’s unique seasoning, is what makes Thompson’s product stand out from competitors, according to Rob Thompson.

“Bite into our beef jerky and you will get a taste of real meat,” he said.