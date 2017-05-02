Three arrested, two flee after I-80 traffic stop

Traffic violation leads to find of 18 pounds of marijuana in SUV ♦

The three North Carolina men arrested in connection with a traffic stop that saw two of them flee police on Saturday were charged in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Adrian Ladson, 22, of Winston Salem; Joseph Dodd, 22, of Gary and Darrion Williams, 22, of Greensboro, are charged with third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams and Ladson are also charged with misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after they observed a gray Nissan Rouge make an unsafe lane change on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 100, according to a probable cause statement.

The SUV nearly collided with another vehicle while changing lanes, causing the other driver to brake to avoid a collision.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed rolling papers on the center console and the smell of marijuana while informing the driver of the violation, the statement said. The driver, Dodd, told the trooper he did not have his driver’s license and the trooper asked him to wait in his patrol vehicle while he completed a record check based on his name and date of birth.

Dodd told the trooper the SUV was a rental but no rental agreement or registration was found inside the vehicle, the statement said. Based on the odor of marijuana, the trooper informed the passengers that he would be searching the vehicle.

The trooper found a burnt marijuana cigarette on the center console of the SUV near the rolling papers and found a large quantity of marijuana in the rear of the vehicle in vacuum-sealed bags, according to the probable cause statement. When the trooper attempted to arrest Williams upon discovery of the marijuana, the passenger pulled free of his grip and fled eastbound on I-80.

The trooper then attempted to arrest Ladson, who was outside the vehicle and standing on the side of the road, the statement said. Ladson distracted the trooper by shouting and pointing at Dodd, who was in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle, allowing him to flee eastbound on I-80 as well.

The trooper arrested Dodd without incident and his vehicle was towed to the State Bureau of Investigations, where 18 pounds of marijuana was discovered.

It was believed that one of the men carjacked a vehicle at the nearby scenic overlook on westbound I-80 but it was later determined he was given a ride by a citizen who did not realize he was a fugitive, according to UHP. A Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to locate one suspect and the other was arrested in the Tooele area while getting into a taxi to Salt Lake International Airport.

Ladson was arrested at 5:27 p.m. and Williams was arrested at 5:58 p.m., the probable cause statement said.

Tooele City Police Department, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Grantsville City Police Department, Unified Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources all contributed to the search for the fugitives, according to UHP.