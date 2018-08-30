Three bands to play at Labor Day Music Festival

Monday’s holiday menu includes plenty of music and food at the Second Annual Labor Day Music Festival at Pratt Aquatic Center Park in Tooele.

“We’re pleased to offer free, fun summer entertainment so our residents can stay in Tooele and enjoy an outdoor concert under the stars,” said Tooele City Councilwoman Melodi Gochis.

Gochis served on the Tooele City Arts Council for nine years and was the chairman of the arts council the past seven years. She still helps book bands for Fridays on Vine and the Labor Day Music Festival.

Food trucks will be available starting at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. with the Superintendents of Rock featuring Tooele County School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Rogers.

The Superintendents of Rock will play from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. followed by the Endless Summer Band from 7:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. and local band Bent Fender from 9 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Superintendents of Rock features Rogers on bass and vocals, Box Elder School District Superintendent Steve Carlson on rhythm guitar and vocals; Tintic School District Superintendent Kodey Hughes on drums, vocals, trumpet and flute; and Dr. Scott L. Crane on lead guitar, vocals and harmonica. Crane is a former school superintendent and current executive director of the Southeast Education Service Center.

“We’re educators first, musicians second,” Rogers said. “None of us will be quitting our day jobs anytime soon.”

The educators started to jam together back in in 2015 as a way to relieve stress.

“It’s important to have fun and find joy in everything you do,” Rogers said. “We started getting together each month after Utah School Superintendents meetings for jam sessions. It was great relief.

“We may be the most educated rock band on the planet,” Rogers added. “Two of our members have doctoral degrees and two with masters degrees working on their doctorates.”

As for the band’s popularity, Rogers joked, “Each year more and more elderly ladies are fainting at our concerts.”

He noted that, “I have it on good authority that Mayor Debbie Winn will be joining us for a number.”

Endless Summer provides the sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s with songs of the Beach Boys, Beatles, Eagles, Byrds and America.

Bent Fender has performed in Tooele the past eight years, and is a local favorite, according to Gochis.

The group specializes in classic rock, blues and country songs.

Foods trucks scheduled to be at the concert include Black Knight BBQ, Big Heads Mobile Kitchen and Terri’s Snow Cones.

Pratt Aquatic Center Park is located at 55 N. 200 West. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.