Three charged in connection with storage unit burglary

Three Tooele County residents are facing multiple criminal charges in 3rd District Court after they allegedly broke into a storage unit and stole credit cards and identifying documents.

Korey Douglas Hickman, 29, and Travis Leif Starkey, 27, both of Tooele, are charged with third-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession and transfer of a financial card, third-degree felony possession of another’s identity documents and misdemeanor theft.

Samantha Renee Butler, 27, of Grantsville, is charged with third-degree felony burglary.

A Tooele City police detective was contacted by Grantsville City police after they arrested Butler on Jan. 10 for DUI and found numerous stolen items belonging to two people, according to a probable cause statement. One of the victims told police their storage unit had been burglarized and items, including a credit card and personal identification papers, were stolen.

On Jan. 15, Tooele City police were investigating another matter at Starkey’s residence, where they found some of the victim’s stolen property, the statement said. In an interview with police, Starkey said the stolen property was dropped off at his residence by Hickman.

A week later, police interviewed Hickman who admitted he, Butler and Starkey broke into the victim’s storage unit and stole items valued at about $1,500, according to the probable cause statement. Among the stolen items were multiple identification papers and a financial transaction card.

Starkey made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on March 12 and bail was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to return to court before Judge Matthew Bates on April 2 for a scheduling conference.

Butler appeared in court Monday, where she was appointed counsel. She is scheduled for a scheduling conference on April 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Hickman also made his initial appearance on Monday, where he was appointed counsel and bail was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to return to court on April 16 at 9 a.m.