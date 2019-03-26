Three injured in Tuesday morning crash, Interstate 80 eastbound closed

Three people were injured in an accident Tuesday morning on eastbound Interstate 80 near the overpass bridge for exit 99, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

A contractor for a portable toilet company was servicing the portable toilets in the bridge reconstruction area at milepost 99 on eastbound I-80 at 9:18 a.m., UHP said. The contractor was driving a 5,000-gallon capacity tanker truck and attempted to drive across the eastbound lanes of travel.

The tanker truck pulled out in front of a commercial vehicle hauling double trailers of gravel rock product, according to UHP. The commercial vehicle attempted to avoid colliding with the tanker truck but was unsuccessful.

The resulting collision caused a substantial fuel spill and the 5,000 gallon tank was breached, UHP reported. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the Utah Department of Transportation Traffic Twitter account reported both eastbound I-80 lanes were closed at the scene of the accident, with traffic diverted off at exit 99. Traffic can re-enter I-80 via the exit 99 on-ramp.

The driver of the tanker truck was transported to Mountain West Medical Center in good condition, according to UHP. A passenger in the tanker truck was flown to the University of Utah hospital by medical helicopter in fair condition with head and leg injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated and released at the scene of the accident, UHP said.

The hard closure of the intersection is expected to last for several hours for the recovery and clean up, UHP said.