Three Salt Lake Valley residents face charges for theft and drugs

A Midvale man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle robbery after he was found in possession of a stolen pickup truck and a Salt Lake man faces drug charges from the same incident.

A third suspect, a Murray woman, also faces drug charges.

Joshua William Corbin, 31, is charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle and third-degree felony false evidence of title and registration.

Enrique Camargo Cortez, 42, is charged with third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

April Nichole Lee, 32, is charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, second-degree felony theft by deception and misdemeanor manufacture and delivery of drug paraphernalia.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to reports of a stolen Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle that had been observed heading westbound on Interstate 80 on Jan. 12, according to a probable cause statement. The vehicle manufacturer had tracked the vehicle location to the vicinity of Delle.

When the trooper tracked down the stolen vehicle around 3:48 p.m., several other vehicles were observed — including a black SUV, a Ford F-350 pickup truck and a tow truck, the statement said. Two vehicles were stuck and there were eight total occupants between the four vehicles at the scene.

The trooper detained six of the vehicle occupants, not including the driver and passenger of the tow truck, and transported them to the Tooele substation, according to the statement. Agents of the state Bureau of Investigations interviewed the vehicle occupants at that site.

The black SUV was searched by police and crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered, the statement said. The vehicle was searched as Cortez had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

In an interview with police, Cortez, who was seated in the driver’s seat of the SUV, admitted to having the drugs in the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. Lee was sitting in the seat where the drugs were recovered, at which time she was arrested and charged.

During the investigation, it was determined that the Ford F-350 was also likely stolen and the registration plate on the vehicle did not belong to the pickup truck, the probable cause statement said. Corbin admitted to driving the pickup truck during interviews with law enforcement.

Following the interviews, Corbin was arrested and transported to the Tooele County Detention Center, the statement said.

Corbin made his first appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Robert Adkins. His bail was set at $15,000 and he was assigned a public defender. He is scheduled to return to the courtroom on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. for a roll call hearing.

Cortez will make his initial appearance in district court on Feb. 6 at 10:28 a.m. after his case was continued. He is being held in the Davis County Jail and will need to be transported, according to court records.