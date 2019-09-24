Three shows to hit Dow James Complex this weekend

Rendezvous, Powwow and Rock Show all in one place ♦

This year’s Festival of the Old West at Tooele City’s Dow James Complex will be a triple header.

The Tooele Mountain Man Rendezvous, a native American Powwow, and the Tooele Gem and Mineral Show will all converge at the complex in Tooele City this weekend.

The rendezvous will include games for children, a knife and tomahawk throw, and black powder shoot. Food and vendors will also be available on site. The rendezvous runs Sept. 27-29.

“We’ll be there Friday morning putting on an educational program for fourth-grade students in Tooele schools,” said Blair Hope, rendezvous chairman.

The rendezvous is open to the public with no admission charge, according to Hope.

The Tooele Gem and Mineral Society will hold its annual gem and mineral show on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Dow James Building.

The show includes rocks, gems, fossils, displays and demonstrations along with door prizes and a silent auction. There is no admission fee.

A native Anerican organization called PANDOS will hold its first “Defend the Sacred” powwow with a dance competition at the complex Friday and Saturday.

A grand entry is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. A supper break will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday with a grand entry at 5 p.m. The Miss PANDOS pageant will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Enjoy a little of Native dances, Indian Taco and Native burgers, bring the kids. We will have a kids craft booth. They can color, make corn husk dolls, talking sticks and ojo’,” Powwow organizers said.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend packed with all kinds of fun for families,” Hope said. “Everybody should come on down and see it.”

The Dow James Complex is located at 438 W. 400 North in Tooele City.