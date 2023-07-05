Three Tooele men charged for gunfire

Three Tooele men were arrested last week after they engaged in an altercation that led to shots being fired and an injury.

As a result of the altercation, Trevor Lamar Hackford, 20, is facing a class A misdemeanor charge of threatening/using a dangerous weapon in a fight; Samuel Isaiah Lundwall, 17, is facing two second-degree felony charges of felony discharge of a firearm – shooting in the direction of a person, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury; and Dennie Albert Vario, 18, is facing a third-degree felony charge of felony discharge of a firearm.

On Monday, June 26 just after 11:45 p.m., Tooele City Police were dispatched to an area near 100 South 100 East regarding a drive-by shooting involving multiple shots fired towards a red car on the side of the road, according to probable cause statements written by an arresting officer.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with Hackford and Vario who said that they had an altercation with two other men, including Lundwall and Lundwall’s friend at Macey’s. A witness told officers that Hackford had lifted his shirt during the altercation, exposing a firearm. They told police that Hackford had threatened to shoot Lundwall and the other man.

During the altercation, Vario reportedly rammed into Lundwall’s friend’s car.

During an interview with police, Vario told officers that after he and Hackford had arrived at Hackford’s residence, someone had called Hackford saying that the fight wasn’t over and him and Vario were going to be “shot up.”

A while later, Lundwall opened fire out of his friend’s sunroof while driving by toward the residence where Hackford and Vario were, hitting Hackford’s vehicle.

Vario told police that he, Hackford, and his grandmother were in the kitchen when they heard the gunshots go off and he saw Hackford’s gun on the kitchen table. Vario said he grabbed the gun, ran outside, and fired a few rounds at a white van he believed had shot at him.

Police were told that a female had gone to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot after the incident, but nothing is known about the female or how she was shot.

After processing the scene, police found several rounds consistent with being fired from the roadway and also two bullet rounds that entered from the residence and towards 100 South.

On Wednesday, June 28, Lundwall and the friend whose sunroof Lundwall shot out of, were interviewed at the police department.

The friend waived his Miranda Rights and spoke with police. He admitted that Lundwall had shot out of his vehicle because they were upset that Vario had rammed his vehicle during the altercation at Macey’s, and he and Lundwall felt disrespected. The friend told police that there was no intent to shoot at anyone but just to damage Hackford’s vehicle. The friend also admitted to calling Hackford minutes before going to his home with Lundwall. The friend said the shooting was not planned until just before getting to Hackford’s residence, according to the pc statements.

The friend hasn’t been charged with any crimes.