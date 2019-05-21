THS: 2019 4A State Softball Champs

Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele softball team shows off its Class 4A state championship trophy after defeating Spanish Fork 3-1 in the championship game Saturday at the Spanish Fork Sports Park.
  • Players pile on each other in celebration after recording the final out of Saturday’s win.
  • Tooele seniors Amber Lujan and Hope Weight hold the championship trophy as their teammates rush to join them.
  • Tooele sophomore pitcher Attlyn Johnston shows her excitement after winning the final game of the season.
  • The Buffaloes lead the crowd in a rendition of Tooele’s school song.
  • The team celebrates with the championship trophy after winning its 10th state title, tied for the most of any school in Utah.

The Tooele High softball team won its record-tying 10th state championship on Saturday, defeating Spanish Fork 3-1 in the second game of the Class 4A championship round at the Spanish Fork Sports Park. 

The Buffaloes finished the season with a 26-3 overall record, including a perfect 12-0 mark in Region 11. Tooele didn’t lose a game against a fellow Class 4A team until a 5-2 loss to Spanish Fork in the first game of the championship round Saturday, but bounced back to beat the Dons in the clincher. 

The Buffs are now tied with Manti for the most state titles in Utah history after capturing the top prize for the first time since 2010. Tooele also won championships in 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

