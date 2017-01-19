THS band of 1969 played at Nixon’s inauguration

Band traveled 5 days, braved bitter cold to represent Utah ♦

Editor’s note: Portions of the following story were originally published on Jan. 20, 2009 in the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. Staff Writer Mark Watson updated the narrative.

Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are scheduled to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Back on Jan. 20, 1969, Richard M. Nixon was sworn in as the new leader of the nation and the Tooele High School band was invited to usher in the new administration.

It was a big honor for the band, which had previously played for President John F. Kennedy when he came to Utah in the 1960s.

The late C. Roy Ferrin, who was director of the THS band in 1969, recalled in January 2009 the severe cold during Nixon’s inauguration in Washington, DC.

“I have never been that cold,” Ferrin said. “We had many highlights with the band, but everyone was so cold and it was getting dark and the president’s party was getting tired also. So I would say we’ve had some better experiences, but it was great to be there and make that trip.”

Richard Downey was a junior when the THS band went to the inauguration. He, too, remembered the experience for its bone-chilling temperatures.

“It’s a different kind of cold than here because of the humidity,” said Downey, who played the trumpet. “I remember a lot of us going into tents before the parade and getting Styrofoam cups of coffee just to keep our hands warm.”

During the inaugural parade, a band from each state performs in the order in which their state was admitted to the union. Because Utah was the 45th state admitted, the THS band performed near the end of the parade, which traveled along Pennsylvania Avenue. They were dropped off at 9 a.m. and left in the cold until the parade ended around 4 p.m.

“The Army set up warming tents, and we had shifts so the kids were somewhat warm,” Ferrin said.

Because of the cold, Ferrin asked the Army colonel in charge of the military band what they did to keep their musical instruments from freezing.

“It doesn’t sound good, but we dipped the valves [of the brass instruments] in diesel fuel because it doesn’t freeze up,” he said. “It also doesn’t taste very good.”

Scott Dunn, publisher and president of Transcript Bulletin Publishing, was a freshman tuba player during Nixon’s 1969 inauguration. He said the temperature was so cold his lips stuck to the mouthpiece of his tuba.

“I had to blow throw the horns to keep them from freezing,” Dunn said. “During the parade my lips froze and started to bleed.”

President Nixon and the other dignitaries were seated in a special section near the end of the parade route, sheltered in what Downey said was bullet-proof glass.

“It was getting dark by the time we were going through,” Downey said. “I remember seeing Nixon in the stand, and as we marched by, I was on the side he was on and he was nodding his head. I would like to think it was for us. That was a highlight.”

The band spent five days on a bus traveling to the inauguration. Downey said they played in different locations along the way while staying with host families.

“In Colorado, the Lakewood, Colorado band was going to the inauguration too, but they were flying,” Downey said. “So their band hosted our band. We got to meet some interesting people.”

Ferrin estimated that the cost of the trip was at least half of the $154,000 the University of Utah marching band had to raise to attend President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. The THS band raised money through donations from private companies. They also had their traditional fundraisers to raise the rest of the funds.

“I don’t regret it,” Ferrin said. “It was a great experience for me and the kids. However, I wouldn’t want to do it now. I’m walking around with a cane.”

According to Downey, the THS band of ’69 had played in longer parades, such as the Days of ’47 Parades in Salt Lake City, but Nixon’s was still a good-sized parade.

Downey’s parents watched and recorded the events on television with a slew of other family and friends.

“Everyone I knew was excited about it,” Downey said. “It was the kind of thing that touched everyone involved.”

Going to the inauguration is a highlight of Downey’s life — one that he often shares with his posterity.

“Not a lot of people get to do something like that,” he said. “How many people can say they played for the president? It’s really amazing. It is a well-cherished memory and grand sentiment in my life.”