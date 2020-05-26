THS class of 2020 virtually graduates

‘We must become champions of our own dreams’ ♦

A graduation like no other — that seemed to be the theme for most 2020 High School graduation ceremonies.

Tooele High school’s graduation was no exception.

Even at the yellow alert stage, COVID-19 pandemic meant no traditional mass gathering at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center with hundreds of students marching to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

There were no speeches given to an audience of over 1,000 students, parents, grandparents, family and other friends over a blaring public address system.

Instead, with the guidance of a committee of students and school staff, a virtual graduation ceremony was planned that allowed every student to walk across a stage, be awarded a diploma, and later to celebrate from home while watching speeches online.

The virtual ceremony was broadcast at the time the traditional graduation ceremony would have taken place.

Tooele High School senior class president Sadie Thomas opened the virtual ceremony with a few remarks.

“At the beginning of the year no one saw our graduation quite like this,” she said. “I never thought i would be giving a speech to a nonexistent audience and a faceless camera for my fellow students to watch from home.”

However, Thomas countered with, “A virtual graduation does not diminish our accomplishments. It only gets better from here. This is our beginning.”

Allison Miles, salutatorian, said it was good to make it to the end of the year.

“Take advantage of the opportunities life gives you,” Miles said. “And if it doesn’t give you opportunities, make your own.”

Senior Gabrielle Mahoe sang Brooks & Dunn’s “Your Gonna Miss Me (Us) When I’m (We’re) gone.”

Ashley Olsen, valedictorian, spoke of a “cursed” class.

“I guess you could say the class of 2020 is a cursed generation,” she said. “We were born under the specter of 9-11 and graduated into a world filled with panic and uncertainty.”

But there are things to learn from these times, she said.

“If there is one thing to take away from this whole situation it is to understand the importance of empathy and caring about things that may not affect you or your loved ones personally.”

Oslen ended her remarks by telling her classmates, “After this day we must become champions of our own dreams.”

Jared Small, THS assistant principal, presented the graduating class.

Small told the seniors that “life doesn’t always go as planned … be happy now … find joy in the moment .. fight for what you want … it is relationships that matter most.”

The graduating class was accepted by Maresa Manzione, school board president.

A few days before the virtual ceremony, the seniors had the opportunity to walk across the stage of the THS auditorium and receive their diploma while their parents watched. It was one student at a time with a limited number of family and guests for each student.

The entire virtual ceremony for the THS class of 2020 can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUW1VslAFmE&feature=youtu.be.