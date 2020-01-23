Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
THS financial literacy class gets 36 new donated Chromebooks

Technology is to enhance financial literacy education 

A Tooele High School class has new Chromebooks, thanks to the Tooele Education Foundation, the Tooele County School District and the foundation’s supporters, according to foundation director Clint Spindler.

Tooele Education Foundation, along with representatives of the Tooele Financial Literacy Cooperative, presented a cart full of 36 new Chromebooks to the financial literacy class at Tooele High on Wednesday morning.

“This will be an invaluable resource for our class,” said Josie Beer, THS financial literacy teacher. “Our students will now be able to go online to do research. There are lots of uses for these Chromebooks. Students can look at information related to financial literacy in real life applications.” 

The donation of Chromebooks was made possible by donations to the foundation from various supporters, Spindler said.

The financial literacy class is a required class for graduation. The general goals and objectives for the course are set by the Utah State School Board.

Major goals for the financial literacy course include understanding how different forces affect personal financial priorities and goals, the relationship between income, lifetime earning power and career preparation. Goals also include savings and investment strategies, personal money management including budgeting, account management, and the role and impact of credit on personal finance and consumer financial protection.

The organization of the local financial literacy cooperative was initiated by the Tooele Education Foundation. It consists of local financial service professionals that offer classroom support and resources, such as speakers, to supplement classroom instruction with professionals who work in the financial field, according to Spindler.

 

